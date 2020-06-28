207 W Giddens Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

This 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms single-family home features a large kitchen, 8,500-gallon in-ground swimming and located in the South Seminole Heights neighbor blocks away from some of the top-rated restaurants and popular nightlife and breweries in Tampa. To accompany the pool in the near of the property is a cover the spans the length of the home attached screen lanai along with an in-law-suite. The back yard is zero-scaped and the pool cleaning service is including making this property fairly low maintenance. The large 2 car driveway is a nicety that is not readily available in the Tampa metro area. This wonderful home has around 2000 square feet of the living space and newly renovated bathrooms and a master that has a good size walk-in closest. The house is tile throughout with stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets. The laundry room is located just off the kitchen with storage and pantry.

From the property, you would be within a ten minutes drive to downtown Tampa, Ybor City, the portal of Tampa, Raymond James Stadium and the Univerity of Tampa, and the University of South Florida is around 15 minutes drive.



All viewings are by appointment only and must be accompanied by the property manager.