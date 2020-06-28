All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 207 W Giddens Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
207 W Giddens Ave
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:35 AM

207 W Giddens Ave

207 West Giddens Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
South Seminole Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

207 West Giddens Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
South Seminole Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
This 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms single-family home features a large kitchen, 8,500-gallon in-ground swimming and located in the South Seminole Heights neighbor blocks away from some of the top-rated restaurants and popular nightlife and breweries in Tampa. To accompany the pool in the near of the property is a cover the spans the length of the home attached screen lanai along with an in-law-suite. The back yard is zero-scaped and the pool cleaning service is including making this property fairly low maintenance. The large 2 car driveway is a nicety that is not readily available in the Tampa metro area. This wonderful home has around 2000 square feet of the living space and newly renovated bathrooms and a master that has a good size walk-in closest. The house is tile throughout with stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets. The laundry room is located just off the kitchen with storage and pantry.
From the property, you would be within a ten minutes drive to downtown Tampa, Ybor City, the portal of Tampa, Raymond James Stadium and the Univerity of Tampa, and the University of South Florida is around 15 minutes drive.

All viewings are by appointment only and must be accompanied by the property manager.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 W Giddens Ave have any available units?
207 W Giddens Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 W Giddens Ave have?
Some of 207 W Giddens Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 W Giddens Ave currently offering any rent specials?
207 W Giddens Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 W Giddens Ave pet-friendly?
No, 207 W Giddens Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 207 W Giddens Ave offer parking?
No, 207 W Giddens Ave does not offer parking.
Does 207 W Giddens Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 W Giddens Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 W Giddens Ave have a pool?
Yes, 207 W Giddens Ave has a pool.
Does 207 W Giddens Ave have accessible units?
No, 207 W Giddens Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 207 W Giddens Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 W Giddens Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College