203 W Emma St
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:37 AM

203 W Emma St

203 West Emma Street · No Longer Available
Location

203 West Emma Street, Tampa, FL 33603
South Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated one bedroom, one bath loft in the heart of Seminole Heights!! ALL UTILITIES included. Shared utility room with separate entrance with newer washer and dryer. This cozy loft is nestled atop a single family home with private exterior stair entrance and gated side yard for added privacy. Eat-in Kitchen features stainless appliances, new cabinets, and granite counters. Fresh paint and new laminate throughout! Upgraded bathroom boasts custom tile work and new vanity and toilet. Home is located close to Interstate, bus line, shopping, entertainment, dining, an downtown Tampa. NO PETS! call today...this gem will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 W Emma St have any available units?
203 W Emma St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 W Emma St have?
Some of 203 W Emma St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 W Emma St currently offering any rent specials?
203 W Emma St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 W Emma St pet-friendly?
No, 203 W Emma St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 203 W Emma St offer parking?
No, 203 W Emma St does not offer parking.
Does 203 W Emma St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 W Emma St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 W Emma St have a pool?
No, 203 W Emma St does not have a pool.
Does 203 W Emma St have accessible units?
No, 203 W Emma St does not have accessible units.
Does 203 W Emma St have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 W Emma St does not have units with dishwashers.

