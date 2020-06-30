203 W Emma St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters all utils included recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated one bedroom, one bath loft in the heart of Seminole Heights!! ALL UTILITIES included. Shared utility room with separate entrance with newer washer and dryer. This cozy loft is nestled atop a single family home with private exterior stair entrance and gated side yard for added privacy. Eat-in Kitchen features stainless appliances, new cabinets, and granite counters. Fresh paint and new laminate throughout! Upgraded bathroom boasts custom tile work and new vanity and toilet. Home is located close to Interstate, bus line, shopping, entertainment, dining, an downtown Tampa. NO PETS! call today...this gem will not last long.