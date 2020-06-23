20121 Indian Rosewood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters cats allowed garage stainless steel walk in closets

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/768024?source=marketing



"Two Story Townhouse" 2086 Sq., Ft, Built in 2006, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED, Great Room, Dining Area, Upstairs Loft w/CAT-5 Wiring, Luxury Eat-in Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Double Door Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Smooth Top Range, Inside Laundry Room w/Washer & Dryer, All Tile Floors Downstairs, Walk-in Closet and Garden Tub w/Separate Shower Stall in Master Suite, Two Car Garage w/Opener, 2" Blinds, Two Ceiling Fans, On Conservation Lot, End Unit, Two Community Pools, Clubhouse and Jogging Paths, NO PETS ALLOWED



County Line to SO on Royal Hampton to LT Sandpiper Ridge RT Indian Rosewood Drive



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.