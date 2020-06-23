All apartments in Tampa
Location

20121 Indian Rosewood Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
cats allowed
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/768024?source=marketing

"Two Story Townhouse" 2086 Sq., Ft, Built in 2006, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED, Great Room, Dining Area, Upstairs Loft w/CAT-5 Wiring, Luxury Eat-in Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Double Door Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Smooth Top Range, Inside Laundry Room w/Washer & Dryer, All Tile Floors Downstairs, Walk-in Closet and Garden Tub w/Separate Shower Stall in Master Suite, Two Car Garage w/Opener, 2" Blinds, Two Ceiling Fans, On Conservation Lot, End Unit, Two Community Pools, Clubhouse and Jogging Paths, NO PETS ALLOWED

County Line to SO on Royal Hampton to LT Sandpiper Ridge RT Indian Rosewood Drive

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20121 Indian Rosewood Drive have any available units?
20121 Indian Rosewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20121 Indian Rosewood Drive have?
Some of 20121 Indian Rosewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20121 Indian Rosewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20121 Indian Rosewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20121 Indian Rosewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20121 Indian Rosewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20121 Indian Rosewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20121 Indian Rosewood Drive offers parking.
Does 20121 Indian Rosewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20121 Indian Rosewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20121 Indian Rosewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20121 Indian Rosewood Drive has a pool.
Does 20121 Indian Rosewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 20121 Indian Rosewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20121 Indian Rosewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20121 Indian Rosewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
