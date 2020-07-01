1905 W CYPRESS STREET

Amenities

Beautifully updated 3 bed/ 2 bath home in the heart of North Hyde Park. The kitchen features tile floors, granite counters, and solid wood cabinets. Both bathrooms have been recently updated with a walk in tile shower and fresh paint. Laundry closet located on the side of the house with washer/dryer hookups. Large, pet friendly, backyard for your furry friends or entertaining guests on the weekend. Parking on the driveway or curb. Ready for immediate move in. Close to University of Tampa, Downtown Tampa, Bayshore Boulevard, and all the area has to offer. Easy access to major highways, restaurants, grocery, shops, and more! Call today for your private showing! IT WON'T LAST LONG!