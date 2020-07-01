All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1905 W CYPRESS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1905 W CYPRESS STREET
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

1905 W CYPRESS STREET

1905 West Cypress Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
North Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1905 West Cypress Street, Tampa, FL 33606
North Hyde Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 3 bed/ 2 bath home in the heart of North Hyde Park. The kitchen features tile floors, granite counters, and solid wood cabinets. Both bathrooms have been recently updated with a walk in tile shower and fresh paint. Laundry closet located on the side of the house with washer/dryer hookups. Large, pet friendly, backyard for your furry friends or entertaining guests on the weekend. Parking on the driveway or curb. Ready for immediate move in. Close to University of Tampa, Downtown Tampa, Bayshore Boulevard, and all the area has to offer. Easy access to major highways, restaurants, grocery, shops, and more! Call today for your private showing! IT WON'T LAST LONG!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 W CYPRESS STREET have any available units?
1905 W CYPRESS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 W CYPRESS STREET have?
Some of 1905 W CYPRESS STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 W CYPRESS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1905 W CYPRESS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 W CYPRESS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 W CYPRESS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1905 W CYPRESS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1905 W CYPRESS STREET offers parking.
Does 1905 W CYPRESS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 W CYPRESS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 W CYPRESS STREET have a pool?
No, 1905 W CYPRESS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1905 W CYPRESS STREET have accessible units?
No, 1905 W CYPRESS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 W CYPRESS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 W CYPRESS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College