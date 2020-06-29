All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 18555 Bridle Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
18555 Bridle Club Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

18555 Bridle Club Drive

18555 Bridle Club Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
West Meadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18555 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Available 06/01/20 Equestrian Parc - Property Id: 63668

Beautiful first floor condo is available on 6/1/2020 two bedroom suites with two bathroom. Hardwood floor in all common areas and master bedroom. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliance. This is a nice and quiet gated community with car wash facilities, tennis courts, racquetball, swimming pool and club house. Close to great schools, restaurants, shopping & movies. You can walk to major employer DTCC ,Syniverse and MetLife. Easy access to I-75. I 275, wiregrass mall and premium outlet mall.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/63668
Property Id 63668

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5774694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18555 Bridle Club Drive have any available units?
18555 Bridle Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18555 Bridle Club Drive have?
Some of 18555 Bridle Club Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18555 Bridle Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18555 Bridle Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18555 Bridle Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18555 Bridle Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18555 Bridle Club Drive offer parking?
No, 18555 Bridle Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18555 Bridle Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18555 Bridle Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18555 Bridle Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18555 Bridle Club Drive has a pool.
Does 18555 Bridle Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 18555 Bridle Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18555 Bridle Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18555 Bridle Club Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College