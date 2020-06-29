18555 Bridle Club Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse pool racquetball court tennis court

Available 06/01/20 Equestrian Parc - Property Id: 63668



Beautiful first floor condo is available on 6/1/2020 two bedroom suites with two bathroom. Hardwood floor in all common areas and master bedroom. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliance. This is a nice and quiet gated community with car wash facilities, tennis courts, racquetball, swimming pool and club house. Close to great schools, restaurants, shopping & movies. You can walk to major employer DTCC ,Syniverse and MetLife. Easy access to I-75. I 275, wiregrass mall and premium outlet mall.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/63668

Property Id 63668



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5774694)