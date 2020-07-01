18419 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool pool table tennis court

Very spacious and private 3rd floor two bedroom one bath unit in the gated Equestrian Parc at Highwoods Preserve community in New Tampa. Located near I-75 off Bruce B Downs. Minutes to USF, Moffitt, University and VA Hospitals, Wiregrass Mall, and lots of shopping, restaurants, and parks. Two spacious bedrooms. Huge bathroom with oversized tub, separate shower stall and double vanity. Oversized family room has a cozy fireplace and a screened balcony. Kitchen features stainless appliances, disposal, solid wood cabinets, and built-in wine rack. Washer and Dryer included in inside laundry room. Community features clubhouse with fitness center, billiard room, tennis courts, pool, car wash station, volley ball court, playground. First month rent + last month rent + one month security deposit required before moving in.