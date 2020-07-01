All apartments in Tampa
18419 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE
Last updated October 27 2019 at 11:06 AM

18419 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE

18419 Bridle Club Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18419 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
pool table
tennis court
Very spacious and private 3rd floor two bedroom one bath unit in the gated Equestrian Parc at Highwoods Preserve community in New Tampa. Located near I-75 off Bruce B Downs. Minutes to USF, Moffitt, University and VA Hospitals, Wiregrass Mall, and lots of shopping, restaurants, and parks. Two spacious bedrooms. Huge bathroom with oversized tub, separate shower stall and double vanity. Oversized family room has a cozy fireplace and a screened balcony. Kitchen features stainless appliances, disposal, solid wood cabinets, and built-in wine rack. Washer and Dryer included in inside laundry room. Community features clubhouse with fitness center, billiard room, tennis courts, pool, car wash station, volley ball court, playground. First month rent + last month rent + one month security deposit required before moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18419 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have any available units?
18419 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18419 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have?
Some of 18419 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18419 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18419 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18419 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18419 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18419 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE offer parking?
No, 18419 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 18419 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18419 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18419 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18419 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18419 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18419 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18419 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18419 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

