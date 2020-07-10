All apartments in Tampa
Location

161 Barbados Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Davis Islands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Call Jacqueline Frey at 813-966-5939. Gorgeous Davis Island home. One of Tampa's most treasured neighborhoods. Large/Oversized Corner Lot location offers privacy and a sense of tranquility. The well-designed two story floor plan accommodates both everyday living and entertaining. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 Â½ bathes, office/den/formal dining areas. Fully appointed kitchen with butlerâ??s pantry plenty of cabinets space and stainless steel appliance, granites counter tops. The open kitchen/family room configuration accommodates social gatherings perfectly. Master bedroom includes a garden tub, large walk-in shower, dual sinks and 2 additional walk-in closets. Step outside to find the spacious patio area, large fenced-in backyard with pool. Spacious 2 car garage. Walking distance to Davis Island shops and restaurants. Close to all major shopping and entertainment, Tampa International Airport, Macdill Airforce base, Downtown, Ybor City, Tampa General Hospital. Also, top-rated school district includes: Gorrie Elementary, Wilson Middle School and Plant High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Barbados Ave have any available units?
161 Barbados Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 Barbados Ave have?
Some of 161 Barbados Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Barbados Ave currently offering any rent specials?
161 Barbados Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Barbados Ave pet-friendly?
No, 161 Barbados Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 161 Barbados Ave offer parking?
Yes, 161 Barbados Ave offers parking.
Does 161 Barbados Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 Barbados Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Barbados Ave have a pool?
Yes, 161 Barbados Ave has a pool.
Does 161 Barbados Ave have accessible units?
No, 161 Barbados Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Barbados Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 Barbados Ave has units with dishwashers.

