161 Barbados Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Call Jacqueline Frey at 813-966-5939. Gorgeous Davis Island home. One of Tampa's most treasured neighborhoods. Large/Oversized Corner Lot location offers privacy and a sense of tranquility. The well-designed two story floor plan accommodates both everyday living and entertaining. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 Â½ bathes, office/den/formal dining areas. Fully appointed kitchen with butlerâ??s pantry plenty of cabinets space and stainless steel appliance, granites counter tops. The open kitchen/family room configuration accommodates social gatherings perfectly. Master bedroom includes a garden tub, large walk-in shower, dual sinks and 2 additional walk-in closets. Step outside to find the spacious patio area, large fenced-in backyard with pool. Spacious 2 car garage. Walking distance to Davis Island shops and restaurants. Close to all major shopping and entertainment, Tampa International Airport, Macdill Airforce base, Downtown, Ybor City, Tampa General Hospital. Also, top-rated school district includes: Gorrie Elementary, Wilson Middle School and Plant High School.