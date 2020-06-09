1607 East Idell Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fresh Paint & New Tile Update Spacious 4BR/2BA Home In Sulphur Springs - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Sulphur Springs area. The home was recently updated with new tile and fresh paint. Home has 4 bedrooms, a large living room, newly updated kitchen appliances, separate dining, door leading from kitchen to fenced in large yard. Eligible for section 8. Close to museums, parks and dining options!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Jarib with Rent Solutions at 813-363-8775.



(RLNE4855993)