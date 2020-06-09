All apartments in Tampa
1607 East Idell Street

1607 East Idell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1607 East Idell Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fresh Paint & New Tile Update Spacious 4BR/2BA Home In Sulphur Springs - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Sulphur Springs area. The home was recently updated with new tile and fresh paint. Home has 4 bedrooms, a large living room, newly updated kitchen appliances, separate dining, door leading from kitchen to fenced in large yard. Eligible for section 8. Close to museums, parks and dining options!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Jarib with Rent Solutions at 813-363-8775.

(RLNE4855993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 East Idell Street have any available units?
1607 East Idell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 East Idell Street have?
Some of 1607 East Idell Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 East Idell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1607 East Idell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 East Idell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1607 East Idell Street is pet friendly.
Does 1607 East Idell Street offer parking?
No, 1607 East Idell Street does not offer parking.
Does 1607 East Idell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 East Idell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 East Idell Street have a pool?
No, 1607 East Idell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1607 East Idell Street have accessible units?
No, 1607 East Idell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 East Idell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1607 East Idell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
