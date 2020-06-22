All apartments in Tampa
Location

1605 Renaissance Way, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful waterfront estate located minutes away from Convention Center, Downtown Tampa, Bayshore boulevard, and the Channelside district. The exclusive neighborhood The Pointe is located inside the secondary gate for the prestigious Harbour Island community, providing privacy and security 24/7. The estate is one of nine ultra exclusive homes at the Pointe with open bay access to the Gulf of Mexico, a deep-water dock for large yachts, boat lift, and more. Just bring your clothes and enjoy living in complete elegance with perfect sunsets and views of the bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

