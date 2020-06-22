1605 RENAISSANCE WAY

Amenities

Beautiful waterfront estate located minutes away from Convention Center, Downtown Tampa, Bayshore boulevard, and the Channelside district. The exclusive neighborhood The Pointe is located inside the secondary gate for the prestigious Harbour Island community, providing privacy and security 24/7. The estate is one of nine ultra exclusive homes at the Pointe with open bay access to the Gulf of Mexico, a deep-water dock for large yachts, boat lift, and more. Just bring your clothes and enjoy living in complete elegance with perfect sunsets and views of the bay.