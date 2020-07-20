15901 Benton Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This stunning two-story Tampa Palms home is offering 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with over 2100 sqft of living space and a 3 car garage. The first floor has the family room and living areas each connecting to the dining room and kitchen as well as 1 bedroom and 1.5 baths. Second floor has three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms which includes the master suite. The master suite features beautiful tile and granite with extended dual vanities including a spacious makeup area, a garden tub and separate stand up shower. Enjoy your private screened in swimming pool and grill out on the back patio! Meticulously designed and functional floor plan is tailored not only to the needs of private family living but can also handle entertaining big groups on special occasions! Centrally located just off of Bruce B Downs Blvd and Tampa Palms blvd, easy access to I-75, schools, shopping, dining and much more!!



Listing Courtesy Of SPIN REAL ESTATE LLC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.