Last updated April 26 2019 at 3:59 PM

15901 Benton Court

15901 Benton Court · No Longer Available
Location

15901 Benton Court, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stunning two-story Tampa Palms home is offering 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with over 2100 sqft of living space and a 3 car garage. The first floor has the family room and living areas each connecting to the dining room and kitchen as well as 1 bedroom and 1.5 baths. Second floor has three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms which includes the master suite. The master suite features beautiful tile and granite with extended dual vanities including a spacious makeup area, a garden tub and separate stand up shower. Enjoy your private screened in swimming pool and grill out on the back patio! Meticulously designed and functional floor plan is tailored not only to the needs of private family living but can also handle entertaining big groups on special occasions! Centrally located just off of Bruce B Downs Blvd and Tampa Palms blvd, easy access to I-75, schools, shopping, dining and much more!!

Listing Courtesy Of SPIN REAL ESTATE LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15901 Benton Court have any available units?
15901 Benton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 15901 Benton Court have?
Some of 15901 Benton Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15901 Benton Court currently offering any rent specials?
15901 Benton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15901 Benton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 15901 Benton Court is pet friendly.
Does 15901 Benton Court offer parking?
Yes, 15901 Benton Court offers parking.
Does 15901 Benton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15901 Benton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15901 Benton Court have a pool?
Yes, 15901 Benton Court has a pool.
Does 15901 Benton Court have accessible units?
No, 15901 Benton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15901 Benton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 15901 Benton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
