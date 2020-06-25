All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1201 East Paris Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1201 East Paris Street
Last updated April 8 2019 at 7:19 PM

1201 East Paris Street

1201 East Paris Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Old Seminole Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1201 East Paris Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
See the Video Property Tour

Beautifully remolded 2/2 bungalow home in Seminole Heights. This home features a living room with fireplace and formal dining room located on a corner lot and has 1,630 Sq. Ft. of living space. Tile flooring in the bathrooms and glossy wood flooring throughout. Blinds and ceiling fans grace the home. The updated kitchen is simply fantastic with built in wine rack, recessed lighting, wood cabinets, granite countertops, and all stainless steel appliances including side-by-side refrigerator, Gas-range, dishwasher and microwave. Breakfast bar separates the kitchen and dining room. Laundry closet with washer and dryer hookups and tankless Gas water heater. This home features a nice size bonus room for office, crafts or playroom. Master bedroom has very large walk-in closet nice size shower. The outside of the home is spectacular with large front porch and off street parking in the rear with fenced backyard, storage shed, irrigation system and very large wooden deck for entertaining. Only small pets per owner will be considered. Mowing and edging lawn will be included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 East Paris Street have any available units?
1201 East Paris Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 East Paris Street have?
Some of 1201 East Paris Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 East Paris Street currently offering any rent specials?
1201 East Paris Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 East Paris Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 East Paris Street is pet friendly.
Does 1201 East Paris Street offer parking?
No, 1201 East Paris Street does not offer parking.
Does 1201 East Paris Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 East Paris Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 East Paris Street have a pool?
No, 1201 East Paris Street does not have a pool.
Does 1201 East Paris Street have accessible units?
No, 1201 East Paris Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 East Paris Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 East Paris Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
3311-13 W San Juan Street
3311 W San Juan St
Tampa, FL 33629
Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St
Tampa, FL 33606
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College