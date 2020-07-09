1195 Shipwatch Cir

Amenities

Harbour Island 3BR/2.5BA Gorgeous two-story Townhouse in Harbour Homes. Features wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and rich wood cabinetry, master bedroom with en-suite bath and open loft area. Enjoy your private outdoor terrace and deck year round, the perfect place for relaxing or entertaining. Harbour Homes is in a great location behind the main gates on Harbour Island with 24-hr guard gated entry, resort style pool and fitness center. Pets negotiable with owner approval. Enjoy living within a short walk to Bayshore, Downtown and Channelside You can stroll to restaurants and nightlife, downtown, restaurants, nightlife, culture, The Forum, the convention center, Channelside, athletic club/spa and much more. It's the perfect combination of urban and island living, conveniently located to I-275, I-4, and I-75. For more information call listing agent Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235.