1195 Shipwatch Cir
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:48 AM

1195 Shipwatch Cir

1195 Harbour Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1195 Harbour Bay Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Harbour Island 3BR/2.5BA Gorgeous two-story Townhouse in Harbour Homes. Features wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and rich wood cabinetry, master bedroom with en-suite bath and open loft area. Enjoy your private outdoor terrace and deck year round, the perfect place for relaxing or entertaining. Harbour Homes is in a great location behind the main gates on Harbour Island with 24-hr guard gated entry, resort style pool and fitness center. Pets negotiable with owner approval. Enjoy living within a short walk to Bayshore, Downtown and Channelside You can stroll to restaurants and nightlife, downtown, restaurants, nightlife, culture, The Forum, the convention center, Channelside, athletic club/spa and much more. It's the perfect combination of urban and island living, conveniently located to I-275, I-4, and I-75. For more information call listing agent Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1195 Shipwatch Cir have any available units?
1195 Shipwatch Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1195 Shipwatch Cir have?
Some of 1195 Shipwatch Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1195 Shipwatch Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1195 Shipwatch Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1195 Shipwatch Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1195 Shipwatch Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1195 Shipwatch Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1195 Shipwatch Cir offers parking.
Does 1195 Shipwatch Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1195 Shipwatch Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1195 Shipwatch Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1195 Shipwatch Cir has a pool.
Does 1195 Shipwatch Cir have accessible units?
No, 1195 Shipwatch Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1195 Shipwatch Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1195 Shipwatch Cir has units with dishwashers.

