Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

Affordable 2/1 in South Tampa - This property is sitting on a just renovated building with new community pool, jacuzzi, gym, and grilling area. Enjoy a 1st floor unit with private porch, washer and dryer.

Located in one of the best school district: Grady Elementary, Coleman Middle & Plant High. Make this place your new home!!!



(RLNE2104548)