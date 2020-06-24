1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Time to live life well right in the middle of Channleside and just minutes from the newly renovated Sparkman wharf and the amazing development of Waterstreet. Come see this stylish 2 bedroom, 1 bath pet friendly home with Views of downtown and the Port of Tampa. Interior features include top of the line Viking stainless steel appliances including gas range, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator with bottom freezer, range hood and front loading washer & dryer. This unit also includes 1 reserved parking spot, water, sewer, trash, gas, hot water, & water chilled AC which helps to lower your electric cost. The Grand Central is a full service building with amenities includes 2 pools, 2 heated spas, gas grills, lounging areas, fitness center, 9th floor pet walks, on site concierge and 24 Hour Security.