1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:43 AM

1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD

1120 W Kennedy Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1120 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602
Channel District

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Time to live life well right in the middle of Channleside and just minutes from the newly renovated Sparkman wharf and the amazing development of Waterstreet. Come see this stylish 2 bedroom, 1 bath pet friendly home with Views of downtown and the Port of Tampa. Interior features include top of the line Viking stainless steel appliances including gas range, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator with bottom freezer, range hood and front loading washer & dryer. This unit also includes 1 reserved parking spot, water, sewer, trash, gas, hot water, & water chilled AC which helps to lower your electric cost. The Grand Central is a full service building with amenities includes 2 pools, 2 heated spas, gas grills, lounging areas, fitness center, 9th floor pet walks, on site concierge and 24 Hour Security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have any available units?
1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
