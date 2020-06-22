109 West Osborne Avenue

Amenities
KEY FEATURES
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,325 per month...7 months at $1,375 per month
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Square Footage: 1,058 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1924
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Wood-Frame
Floor: 1 story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Washer, Dryer
Parking: Parking Pad
Laundry: Inside
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: Yes
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$500 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 100 lbs max, must have pet insurance
NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Tile & Laminate throughout
Kitchen island
Fresh Paint
Fully-fenced
Corner lot
Front porch
LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7 months or 1 year
Date Available for move in: Immediate
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income
PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
R.E.M.P. Properties
www.rempproperties.com
BEWARE OF SCAMS!