109 West Osborne Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

KEY FEATURES

Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,325 per month...7 months at $1,375 per month

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Square Footage: 1,058 sq.ft.

Year Built: 1924

Property Type: Single Family Home

Construction: Wood-Frame

Floor: 1 story

Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Washer, Dryer

Parking: Parking Pad

Laundry: Inside

Central AC: Yes

Section 8: Yes

Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$500 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 100 lbs max, must have pet insurance



NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

Tile & Laminate throughout

Kitchen island

Fresh Paint

Fully-fenced

Corner lot

Front porch



LEASE INFO:

Duration: 7 months or 1 year

Date Available for move in: Immediate

Deposit: 1 months rent +

Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income



PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:

R.E.M.P. Properties

www.rempproperties.com



BEWARE OF SCAMS!