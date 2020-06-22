All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 11 2019 at 4:06 PM

109 West Osborne Avenue

109 West Osborne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

109 West Osborne Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
South Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
KEY FEATURES
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,325 per month...7 months at $1,375 per month
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Square Footage: 1,058 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1924
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Wood-Frame
Floor: 1 story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Washer, Dryer
Parking: Parking Pad
Laundry: Inside
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: Yes
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$500 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 100 lbs max, must have pet insurance

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Tile & Laminate throughout
Kitchen island
Fresh Paint
Fully-fenced
Corner lot
Front porch

LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7 months or 1 year
Date Available for move in: Immediate
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
R.E.M.P. Properties
www.rempproperties.com

BEWARE OF SCAMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 West Osborne Avenue have any available units?
109 West Osborne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 West Osborne Avenue have?
Some of 109 West Osborne Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 West Osborne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
109 West Osborne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 West Osborne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 West Osborne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 109 West Osborne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 109 West Osborne Avenue offers parking.
Does 109 West Osborne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 West Osborne Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 West Osborne Avenue have a pool?
No, 109 West Osborne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 109 West Osborne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 109 West Osborne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 109 West Osborne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 West Osborne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

