Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
109 S LAUBER WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
109 S LAUBER WAY
109 South Lauber Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
109 South Lauber Way, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATED IN DISIRABLE SOUTH TAMPA, JUST SOUTH OF KENNEDY BLVD. 2 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH WITH 1 CAR GARAGE AND FENCED BACKYARD. NEW CARPET AND PAINT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 S LAUBER WAY have any available units?
109 S LAUBER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 109 S LAUBER WAY have?
Some of 109 S LAUBER WAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 109 S LAUBER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
109 S LAUBER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 S LAUBER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 109 S LAUBER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 109 S LAUBER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 109 S LAUBER WAY offers parking.
Does 109 S LAUBER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 S LAUBER WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 S LAUBER WAY have a pool?
No, 109 S LAUBER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 109 S LAUBER WAY have accessible units?
No, 109 S LAUBER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 109 S LAUBER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 S LAUBER WAY has units with dishwashers.
