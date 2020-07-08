All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1016 East Mohawk Avenue

1016 East Mohawk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1016 East Mohawk Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available Now! This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,640 SF home is located in Seminole Heights, an area of historic homes in central Tampa. The home has an open floorplan with a combined kitchen and Great Room. The kitchen includes 42in cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. There is a side-by-side refrigerator, glass-top range, dishwasher, microwave hood and disposal. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with stand-up shower; separate garden tub and double sinks. This home has wood flooring, ceramic tile and wall-to-wall carpeting. The privacy fenced back yard features a large covered and screened lanai.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 East Mohawk Avenue have any available units?
1016 East Mohawk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 East Mohawk Avenue have?
Some of 1016 East Mohawk Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 East Mohawk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1016 East Mohawk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 East Mohawk Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 East Mohawk Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1016 East Mohawk Avenue offer parking?
No, 1016 East Mohawk Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1016 East Mohawk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 East Mohawk Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 East Mohawk Avenue have a pool?
No, 1016 East Mohawk Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1016 East Mohawk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1016 East Mohawk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 East Mohawk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 East Mohawk Avenue has units with dishwashers.

