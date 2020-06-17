1803 WESTRIDGE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Walk to FSU and Doak Campbell Stadium!! Brick house with 4 bedrooms and two baths available in August for fall semester! One room is a two room suite with attached bathroom. One large single bedroom that shares bath with suite room. Two bedrooms attached by jack and jill style bathroom. Big patio, wood floors, one car garage, washer/dryer and lawn care included. $2,000 security deposit and parental guarantee or job verification/income required. Need 24 hour notice to show, currently occupied.