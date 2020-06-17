All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:28 PM

1803 WESTRIDGE

1803 Westridge Drive · (850) 556-2130
Location

1803 Westridge Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Chapel Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk to FSU and Doak Campbell Stadium!! Brick house with 4 bedrooms and two baths available in August for fall semester! One room is a two room suite with attached bathroom. One large single bedroom that shares bath with suite room. Two bedrooms attached by jack and jill style bathroom. Big patio, wood floors, one car garage, washer/dryer and lawn care included. $2,000 security deposit and parental guarantee or job verification/income required. Need 24 hour notice to show, currently occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 WESTRIDGE have any available units?
1803 WESTRIDGE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 WESTRIDGE have?
Some of 1803 WESTRIDGE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 WESTRIDGE currently offering any rent specials?
1803 WESTRIDGE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 WESTRIDGE pet-friendly?
No, 1803 WESTRIDGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1803 WESTRIDGE offer parking?
Yes, 1803 WESTRIDGE does offer parking.
Does 1803 WESTRIDGE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1803 WESTRIDGE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 WESTRIDGE have a pool?
No, 1803 WESTRIDGE does not have a pool.
Does 1803 WESTRIDGE have accessible units?
No, 1803 WESTRIDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 WESTRIDGE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 WESTRIDGE has units with dishwashers.
