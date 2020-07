Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup patio / balcony fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 business center car wash area coffee bar e-payments internet cafe online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community

Make Live Oaks at 275 Home Today!

Live Oaks at 275 is a beautiful community that is conveniently located within walking distance of Tallahassee Mall and Trousdell Aquatics Center. Live Oaks at 275 has a variety of one to three bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom townhomes, with 8 spacious floor plans to choose from. All units include washer and dryer connections, cable TV and monthly pest control!

Along with the spacious floor plans, Live Oaks at 275 offers various amenities which include a gated dog park, three sparkling pools, playground and so much more!