St. Petersburg, FL
4845 25TH AVENUE N
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

4845 25TH AVENUE N

4845 25th Avenue North · No Longer Available
St. Petersburg
Location

4845 25th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Four bedrooms two baths located on Lake Sheffield Carport and small backyard. First, last and security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4845 25TH AVENUE N have any available units?
4845 25TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4845 25TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 4845 25TH AVENUE N's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4845 25TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
4845 25TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4845 25TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 4845 25TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4845 25TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 4845 25TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 4845 25TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4845 25TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4845 25TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 4845 25TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 4845 25TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 4845 25TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 4845 25TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4845 25TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
