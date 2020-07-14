Amenities
Welcome home to Marisol Vista Apartment Homes in St. Petersburg, Florida. Our quaint lakeside community offers spacious one and two-bedroom homes, fantastic amenities, professional on-site management, plus an unbeatable location. Homes at Marisol Vista feature wood-grain flooring, open-concept layouts, ample closet and storage spaces and screened-in lanais. Our newly renovated homes boast upgraded kitchens with premium countertops and appliances packages. Our residents also enjoy four swimming pools, on-site laundry facilities and optional covered parking.Best of all, Marisol Vista is tucked away in one of the hottest areas in Tampa. At Marisol Vista, you're minutes from nightlife, shopping, dining or a Rays game in downtown St. Pete. Commuting is a breeze; we're conveniently located close to I-275 and minutes from the Gandy bridge. Finding the perfect home in Pinellas County has never been easier - choose Marisol Vista Apartments.