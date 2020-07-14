All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like Marisol Vista Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
Marisol Vista Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

Marisol Vista Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
1200 102nd Ave N · (234) 231-9340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1200 102nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 23-107 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 23-105 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 23-106 · Avail. now

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05-211 · Avail. now

$1,182

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 16-207 · Avail. now

$1,207

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 17-206 · Avail. now

$1,257

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marisol Vista Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
trash valet
valet service
accessible
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
yoga
Welcome home to Marisol Vista Apartment Homes in St. Petersburg, Florida. Our quaint lakeside community offers spacious one and two-bedroom homes, fantastic amenities, professional on-site management, plus an unbeatable location. Homes at Marisol Vista feature wood-grain flooring, open-concept layouts, ample closet and storage spaces and screened-in lanais. Our newly renovated homes boast upgraded kitchens with premium countertops and appliances packages. Our residents also enjoy four swimming pools, on-site laundry facilities and optional covered parking.Best of all, Marisol Vista is tucked away in one of the hottest areas in Tampa. At Marisol Vista, you're minutes from nightlife, shopping, dining or a Rays game in downtown St. Pete. Commuting is a breeze; we're conveniently located close to I-275 and minutes from the Gandy bridge. Finding the perfect home in Pinellas County has never been easier - choose Marisol Vista Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $150 admin fee plus $50 each applicant
Deposit: $200-$375 non refundable $400- $750 refundable
Move-in Fees: prorated valet trash, pet rent and insurance
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $350-$500
fee: $350-500
limit: 2
rent: $20 month
restrictions: no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: open parking , covered parking $25 a month. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marisol Vista Apartments have any available units?
Marisol Vista Apartments has 14 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Marisol Vista Apartments have?
Some of Marisol Vista Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marisol Vista Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Marisol Vista Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marisol Vista Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Marisol Vista Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Marisol Vista Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Marisol Vista Apartments offers parking.
Does Marisol Vista Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Marisol Vista Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Marisol Vista Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Marisol Vista Apartments has a pool.
Does Marisol Vista Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Marisol Vista Apartments has accessible units.
Does Marisol Vista Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marisol Vista Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Marisol Vista Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity