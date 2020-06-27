All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3001 3RD AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3001 3RD AVENUE N
Last updated November 28 2019 at 10:15 AM

3001 3RD AVENUE N

3001 3rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3001 3rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Kenwood Historic District, centrally located, corner lot, off street parking for one car. Across the street from Seminole Park. This unit has been updated SS appliances, gas range, solid wood cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 3RD AVENUE N have any available units?
3001 3RD AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 3RD AVENUE N have?
Some of 3001 3RD AVENUE N's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 3RD AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3001 3RD AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 3RD AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 3001 3RD AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3001 3RD AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 3001 3RD AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 3001 3RD AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 3RD AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 3RD AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 3001 3RD AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 3001 3RD AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3001 3RD AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 3RD AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 3RD AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus