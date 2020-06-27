3001 3rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713 Historic Kenwood
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Kenwood Historic District, centrally located, corner lot, off street parking for one car. Across the street from Seminole Park. This unit has been updated SS appliances, gas range, solid wood cabinets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3001 3RD AVENUE N have any available units?
3001 3RD AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.