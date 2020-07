Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car wash area cc payments coffee bar community garden dog park e-payments green community hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal racquetball court trash valet

Love the action of city life? The serenity of nature? We do, too. Just across Howard Frankland Bridge, you'll find us - Trellis at the Lakes - a totally transformed community with every amenity imaginable, and then some. Wake up to a new adventure every day in a freshly renovated living space, where unparalleled comfort and eco-friendly luxury comes first. Then head outdoors and explore lush, private grounds where lakes, swimming pools, tennis courts and gardens will make you feel light-years away from the urban hustle. Newly renovated with three interior feature options to meet your apartment home needs. Welcome home to Trellis at the Lakes, a fresh approach to modern living.