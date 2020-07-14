All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

Mandalay on 4th

11901 4th St N · (385) 217-5274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11901 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11312 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Unit 8106 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,031

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 5307 · Avail. now

$1,031

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4208 · Avail. now

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 927 sqft

Unit 6108 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Unit 10207 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mandalay on 4th.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
dishwasher
hardwood floors
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
Mandalay on 4th is a beautiful luxury condominium complex within the Baypointe Preserve community. Surrounded by a serene lakeside setting, choose from our 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans featuring fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer connections, and screened in terraces. Our property provides decks with scenic views, picnic areas, oversized heated pool, outdoor grills, and is pet friendly. Located between Gandy Bridge and Howard Franklin Bridge, Downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa are only a short drive away. With shopping, entertainment and restaurants close at hand, Mandalay on 4th offers everything you want in a home. We invite you to visit our property and see why our resident love living here!

Office Hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 9am-6pm
Saturday: 10am-5pm
Sunday-Monday: Closed

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $450
Move-in Fees: $175
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 per
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 60lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mandalay on 4th have any available units?
Mandalay on 4th has 12 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Mandalay on 4th have?
Some of Mandalay on 4th's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mandalay on 4th currently offering any rent specials?
Mandalay on 4th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mandalay on 4th pet-friendly?
Yes, Mandalay on 4th is pet friendly.
Does Mandalay on 4th offer parking?
Yes, Mandalay on 4th offers parking.
Does Mandalay on 4th have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mandalay on 4th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mandalay on 4th have a pool?
Yes, Mandalay on 4th has a pool.
Does Mandalay on 4th have accessible units?
Yes, Mandalay on 4th has accessible units.
Does Mandalay on 4th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mandalay on 4th has units with dishwashers.
