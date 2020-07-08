All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

2422 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD

2422 Sweetwater Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2422 Sweetwater Boulevard, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss out on this charming home! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain. Make this home yours today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD have any available units?
2422 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 2422 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2422 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2422 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2422 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 2422 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2422 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2422 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2422 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2422 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2422 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2422 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2422 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

