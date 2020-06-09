All apartments in Royal Palm Beach
Location

128 Granada Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
La Mancha

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,390

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1976 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Home features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, many updated and upgraded features, central HVAC and programmable thermostat, garage and a spacious yard, and it's pet friendly. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer.Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from rent ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions. Easy online application process & great customer support.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Granada Street have any available units?
128 Granada Street has a unit available for $2,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 128 Granada Street have?
Some of 128 Granada Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Granada Street currently offering any rent specials?
128 Granada Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Granada Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Granada Street is pet friendly.
Does 128 Granada Street offer parking?
Yes, 128 Granada Street does offer parking.
Does 128 Granada Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 Granada Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Granada Street have a pool?
Yes, 128 Granada Street has a pool.
Does 128 Granada Street have accessible units?
No, 128 Granada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Granada Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Granada Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Granada Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 128 Granada Street has units with air conditioning.
