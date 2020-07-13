/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
197 Apartments for rent in Royal Palm Beach, FL with pool
$
13 Units Available
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.
$
8 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,109
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
$
42 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,502
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1258 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.
1 Unit Available
11823 Dahlia Drive
11823 Dahlia Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1385 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
2026 Shoma Drive
2026 Shoma Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1282 sqft
6 Shoma Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33414 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/07/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 Unit Available
2881 Bellarosa Cir
2870 Bellarosa Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
INCREDIBLE 3 BEDs+LOFT/3 BATHS/2CAR GARAGE/2 STORY HOME, ENJOY BEAUTIFUL NATURE OVER THE LAKE VIEW. HURRICANE CODE WINDOWS... NO CARPET. IN THE HEART OF PALM BEACH COUNTY NOT TO FAR FROM BEACH & CITY PLACE/DOWNTOWN.
1 Unit Available
Crestwood
250 Crestwood Circle
250 Crestwood Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
This beautiful end unit features 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a garage in a private gated, community, of Kensington,and its pet friendly. It Includes a relaxing covered balcony, A separate dining area that is just to the right of the open kitchen.
1 Unit Available
La Mancha
147 Viscaya Avenue
147 Viscaya Avenue, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1956 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home. Extremely private neighborhood with no HOA. NOTE: Resident is responsiblefor installing their own washer & dryer.
1 Unit Available
Village Walk
193 Dove Circle
193 Dove Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1910 sqft
Split bedroom plan 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and master in the other side. Open floor plan perfect i if you have allergies there is no carpet in this place, ceramic floors and tile. Large fenced yard and pool to enjoy these hot summer days.
1 Unit Available
304 E Lakeview Drive
304 Lakeview Dr E, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1165 sqft
**Beautiful second floor unit within walking distance to community pool. Condo features berber carpeting, all kitchen appliances, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, and covered balcony. Central Air.
1 Unit Available
212 Saratoga Boulevard East
212 Saratoga Boulevard East, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1469 sqft
Saratoga Boulevard East, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 Unit Available
La Mancha
134 Santiago Street
134 Santiago Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1752 sqft
This is truly a home away from home, A lot of love has gone into preparation to make this your idea home. Awesome place to spend your winter . Nicely furnished, with all the amenities for a comfortable and enjoyable stay. Close to everything.
1 Unit Available
Village Walk
72 East Ct
72 East Court, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Bright and airy two bedroom two bathroom villa located in the quiet Greenway Village community. This updated property features a bonus sun room and a patio for outdoor entertaining.
1 Unit Available
Crestwood
1700 Crestwood Court
1700 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful furnished 2/2 unit tile throughout ready to move in. Pets allowed with a $300 pet deposit fee, small balcony. This community offers gated entry, tennis, basketball, swimming pool, gym and walking paths with waterways throughout.
1 Unit Available
192 Gulfstream Circle
192 Gulfstream Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1840 sqft
Great home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage situated near the end of a cul-de-sac. in the heart of Royal Palm Beach! Enjoy a formal living soaring ceilings, wood flooring and much more.
1 Unit Available
Crestwood
340 Crestwood Circle
340 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1294 sqft
Beautiful, Must See!!! Fully Furnished; Spacious 3 Bedroom; 2 Bath; 1st Floor Condo; In The Gated Community Of Kensington. Unit Has Ceramic Tile In Living Areas And Laminate Wood Floors In The Bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
La Mancha
109 Granada Street
109 Granada Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1683 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Fall in love with this picture perfect pool home in Royal Palm Beach, FL! Features of this great home include a spacious, open floor plan, master suite with walk-in closet and
1 Unit Available
131 Lancaster Way
131 Lancaster Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1613 sqft
Beautiful lakefront home in desirable Victoria Groves! Featuring diagonal tile throughout, Cherrywood cabinetry, crown moulding, Jack and Jill bathroom, spacious open floor plan, breathtaking lake views and is freshly painted.
Results within 1 mile of Royal Palm Beach
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,637
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
32 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,952
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
6 Units Available
Palm Court at Wellington
711 Forest Club Drive, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1037 sqft
We don't just rent apartments, from the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort and ease that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 Unit Available
10372 Fox Trail Road
10372 Fox Trail Road South, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1051 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 condo in a gated community. Great location- right in front of the pool and clubhouse! Newly installed wood grain tile flooring throughout. Washer and dryer in unit.
1 Unit Available
13095 Belhaven Court
13095 Belhaven Court, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1382 sqft
Totally updated 2 Bedroom, Den, 2 Bath condo with screened covered balcony overlooking tranquil preserve. Kitchen includes maple 42'' cabinets, granite counters, glass tile backsplash, granite breakfast bar open to dining/living area.
1 Unit Available
Baywinds
9849 Baywinds Boulevard
9849 Baywinds Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1141 sqft
LIKE NEW: 2BR/2BTH CONDO,3RD FLOOR. LAMINATE THRU, FRESHLY PAINTED,LOT OF UPGRADES. 9' CEILINGS. LAUNDRY ROOM W/FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER. TENANTS PAYS: ELECTRICITY/ CABLE/TENANT'S INSURANCE.
