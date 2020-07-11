/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:54 AM
206 Apartments for rent in Royal Palm Beach, FL with washer-dryer
8 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,109
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
14 Units Available
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.
42 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,502
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1258 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.
1 Unit Available
105 Parkwood Drive
105 Parkwood Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
2328 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Lakefront 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, open living room with a built-in fireplace. eat-in kitchen, complete with a full stainless steel appliance package and granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
Crestwood
250 Crestwood Circle
250 Crestwood Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
This beautiful end unit features 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a garage in a private gated, community, of Kensington,and its pet friendly. It Includes a relaxing covered balcony, A separate dining area that is just to the right of the open kitchen.
1 Unit Available
La Mancha
147 Viscaya Avenue
147 Viscaya Avenue, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1956 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home. Extremely private neighborhood with no HOA. NOTE: Resident is responsiblefor installing their own washer & dryer.
1 Unit Available
Village Walk
193 Dove Circle
193 Dove Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1910 sqft
Split bedroom plan 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and master in the other side. Open floor plan perfect i if you have allergies there is no carpet in this place, ceramic floors and tile. Large fenced yard and pool to enjoy these hot summer days.
1 Unit Available
121 Country Club Drive
121 Country Club Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
2088 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! ***Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home which sits on a large lot, boasts tall, vaulted ceilings, an eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinetry & a breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
304 E Lakeview Drive
304 Lakeview Dr E, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1165 sqft
**Beautiful second floor unit within walking distance to community pool. Condo features berber carpeting, all kitchen appliances, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, and covered balcony. Central Air.
1 Unit Available
1003 Lakeview Circle
1003 Lakeview Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1125 sqft
Nice location in Royal Palm Beach, freshly paint, two community pools. The tile floor has a problem, and the owner can't replace the flooring now. No PICKUP TRUCKS Allowed by HOA
1 Unit Available
2127 Shoma Drive
2127 Shoma Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1282 sqft
beautiful two bedroom 2 bathroom walk to shopping center minutes alway from the mall great community. HAVE QUESTION FOR THE HOA PLEASE CONTACT THEM @561-795-2640
1 Unit Available
La Mancha
134 Santiago Street
134 Santiago Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1752 sqft
This is truly a home away from home, A lot of love has gone into preparation to make this your idea home. Awesome place to spend your winter . Nicely furnished, with all the amenities for a comfortable and enjoyable stay. Close to everything.
1 Unit Available
La Mancha
407 Las Palmas Street
407 Las Palmas Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1537 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom home is located in the back of the quiet La Mancha subdivision. The large back yard is entirely fenced in and offers a storage shed for tools as well as screened in patios in both the front and back of the home.
Contact for Availability
71 Conaskonk Circle
71 Conaskonk Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this fully furnished, cozy, charming villa! Decorated with a modern European flair, it's the perfect place to retreat after a long day at work. The location is perfect in Royal Palm Beach, close to parks, shopping and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
2205 Arterra Court
2205 Arterra Ct, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Magnificent move in ready 3 bedrooms 2 and a half baths home has become available in the much sought after community of PortoSol.
1 Unit Available
Crestwood
1700 Crestwood Court
1700 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful furnished 2/2 unit tile throughout ready to move in. Pets allowed with a $300 pet deposit fee, small balcony. This community offers gated entry, tennis, basketball, swimming pool, gym and walking paths with waterways throughout.
1 Unit Available
192 Gulfstream Circle
192 Gulfstream Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1840 sqft
Great home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage situated near the end of a cul-de-sac. in the heart of Royal Palm Beach! Enjoy a formal living soaring ceilings, wood flooring and much more.
1 Unit Available
Crestwood
340 Crestwood Circle
340 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1294 sqft
Beautiful, Must See!!! Fully Furnished; Spacious 3 Bedroom; 2 Bath; 1st Floor Condo; In The Gated Community Of Kensington. Unit Has Ceramic Tile In Living Areas And Laminate Wood Floors In The Bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
La Mancha
109 Granada Street
109 Granada Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1683 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Fall in love with this picture perfect pool home in Royal Palm Beach, FL! Features of this great home include a spacious, open floor plan, master suite with walk-in closet and
Results within 1 mile of Royal Palm Beach
21 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,638
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
33 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
1 Unit Available
Baywinds
9849 Baywinds Boulevard
9849 Baywinds Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1141 sqft
LIKE NEW: 2BR/2BTH CONDO,3RD FLOOR. LAMINATE THRU, FRESHLY PAINTED,LOT OF UPGRADES. 9' CEILINGS. LAUNDRY ROOM W/FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER. TENANTS PAYS: ELECTRICITY/ CABLE/TENANT'S INSURANCE.
1 Unit Available
191 Pleasant Wood Drive
191 Pleasantwood Drive, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1206 sqft
Short distance to horse shows.Furnished seasonal Rental . Landlord wants 6 plus months . The Electric is included with cap of $170.00Water included with cap of $75.00Basic cable and intranet included. MOVIE RENTALS NOT INCLUDED.
1 Unit Available
1024 Larch Way
1024 Larch Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1780 sqft
SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HOUSE. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS IN GREAT ROOM, KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. LAMINATED FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. NO CARPET AT ALL. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH PANTRY. LAUNDRY ROOM. LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE.
