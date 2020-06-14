Apartment List
/
FL
/
royal palm beach
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 PM

80 Apartments for rent in Royal Palm Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Royal Palm Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
16 Units Available
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
2214 Ridgewood Circle
2214 Ridgewood Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4600 sqft
UNDER CONTRACT This beautiful 5 bedroom home in Madison Green has every amenity you desire and more. Professional managed by Blue ICE Properties LLC.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1597 Briar Oak Drive
1597 Briar Oak Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2003 sqft
Locaton, location!!! Come take a look at this 4 bed 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage beautiful home in desirable neighborhood of Madison Green(Pinehurst) in Royal Palm Beach. Interior is open and bright with cathedral ceilings.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
220 Crestwood Circle
220 Crestwood Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1560 sqft
Crestwood Circle Apt #106, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
192 Gulfstream Circle
192 Gulfstream Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1840 sqft
Great home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage situated near the end of a cul-de-sac. in the heart of Royal Palm Beach! Enjoy a formal living soaring ceilings, wood flooring and much more.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
340 Crestwood Circle
340 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1294 sqft
Beautiful, Must See!!! Fully Furnished; Spacious 3 Bedroom; 2 Bath; 1st Floor Condo; In The Gated Community Of Kensington. Unit Has Ceramic Tile In Living Areas And Laminate Wood Floors In The Bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Royal Palm Beach
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
23 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,369
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Breakers West
1 Unit Available
9349 Heathridge Drive
9349 Heathridge Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2304 sqft
Breakers West Community. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage. 2304 Sq. Ft. Vaulted Ceilings, Covered Porch. Upgraded in 2014.Tile and Hardwood Floors. Very Quiet. Owner willing to leave furniture for a increase in rent.
Results within 5 miles of Royal Palm Beach
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1253 sqft
Friendly community on palm tree-lined street, smack dab in Wellington. Units have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and playground. Quick access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
14 Units Available
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,393
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1714 sqft
Just minutes from Mall of Wellington Green. Fantastic upgrades including Roman soaking tubs and arched molding at the entrances. On-site amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, dog park, playground and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Renaissance
20 Units Available
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1374 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
12912 Buckland St
12912 Buckland Street, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1950 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and hardwood flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3352 Siena Cir
3352 Siena Circle, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3220 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Best of Wellington in Castellina. - Property Id: 282435 A modern open floor plan with lots of space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Golden Lakes
1 Unit Available
1721 Balfour Point Drive
1721 Balfour Point Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
904 sqft
Beautiful condo with granite counter tops in the kitchen and bath. New Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, central air, tiled and hardwood flooring throughout. Community pool, tennis court, and exercise room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
13515 Northumberland Circle
13515 Northumberland Circle, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2074 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Beautiful 3 br 2 ba home located in the desirable Greenview Shores 1 neighborhood. This home has an open floor plan with a large kitchen that is great for entertaining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
2160 White Pine Circle A
2160 White Pine Circle, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1252 sqft
****UNDER CONTRACT*** Another Great home professionally managed by Blue ICE Properties LLC with first class service, every tenant has online access to their account and maintenance requests.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
12685 Westport Circle
12685 Westport Circle, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1845 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Great 3 bedroom home with split bedroom floorplan, hardwood floors and kitchen with granite countertops Property is on cove of Lake Wellington, so bring your kayaks and electric

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wycliffe
1 Unit Available
10196 Andover Coach Circle
10196 Andover Coach Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2067 sqft
Beautiful light, bright and spacious 3 bedroom condo with screened in balcony overlooking lake and golf course, very private. New hardwood floors and porcelain tiles. New air condition unit. New tank less hot water heater.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1732 Shoreside Circle
1732 Shoreside Circle, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1385 sqft
GREAT UPDATED HOUSE ON LAKE WELLINGTON, BRING YOUR KAYAK MARBLE COUNTERS, TILED LIVING AREA AND WOOD FLOORING IN BEDROOMS. ON THE CUL-DE-SAC. FENCED YARD WITH A COVERED SCREENED PATIO. QUICK EASY IN, ONLY FIRST AND SECURITY REQUIRED.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Cannongate
1 Unit Available
979 PIPERS CAY DR
979 Pipers Cay, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWC45Mriwcw CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TOWNHOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS AND A 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH OPEN CONCEPT LIVING! TILE AND WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
723 Sunny Pine Way
723 Sunny Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautifully updated unit includes a granite kitchen with tiled backsplash, updated baths, wood flooring, carpeting and tiled floors and full sized washer and dryer with plenty of storage space. This unit won't last long!

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Isles at Wellington
1 Unit Available
4190 Bahia Isle Circle
4190 Bahia Isle Circle, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,275
2608 sqft
Check out this lovely home in the Isles! Great space for living and entertaining. All tile professionally cleaned and wood laminate flooring throughout - no carpet, fresh paint.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Orange Point
1 Unit Available
11117 Alameda Bay Court
11117 Alameda Bay Court, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$9,750
2526 sqft
This sophisticated home has been fully renovated and is available for seasonal lease for the 2021 season. With only 4.8 miles to the show grounds and 1.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Cannongate
1 Unit Available
981 Pipers Cay Drive
981 Pipers Cay, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1309 sqft
981 Pipers Cay Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33415 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.
City Guide for Royal Palm Beach, FL

Friedland is perhaps most famous for selling over 3,750 acres of land to Lefcourt Corporation back in the 1950s. Not impressed? You should've seen the deal they got!

If you enjoy wide open spaces, a focus on nature, designer boutiques and great places to eat, and have plenty of cash, Royal Palm Beach is the place to take up residence. You will certainly need a decent amount of cash, whether you are looking for an apartment to rent or a home for rent, since the cost of living in the city is 11.84 percent higher than the national average. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Royal Palm Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Royal Palm Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Royal Palm Beach 1 BedroomsRoyal Palm Beach 2 BedroomsRoyal Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoyal Palm Beach 3 BedroomsRoyal Palm Beach Apartments with Balcony
Royal Palm Beach Apartments with GarageRoyal Palm Beach Apartments with GymRoyal Palm Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoyal Palm Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRoyal Palm Beach Apartments with Parking
Royal Palm Beach Apartments with PoolRoyal Palm Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerRoyal Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoyal Palm Beach Furnished ApartmentsRoyal Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCountry Club, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FL
Hallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Breakers West

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College