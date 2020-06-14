/
1 bedroom apartments
148 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Royal Palm Beach, FL
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
42 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,337
847 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
Results within 1 mile of Royal Palm Beach
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
888 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,482
795 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
9825 Baywinds Dr
9825 Baywinds Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
820 sqft
Special 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on first floor with covered patio and garden view & east exposure. Pergo floor in living room and bedroom. Open kitchen to living room. Bedroom with walk-in closet. Washer and dryer in laundry room inside the unit.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
11605 S Rambling Dr
11605 South Rambling Drive, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,800
720 sqft
An enchanting oasis nestled in an equestrian community. Booking for January 2021 now! This furnished guest house is a seasonal rental. Located on a 2 acre property shared with main house.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
291 Old Country Road S
291 Old Country Road, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Lovely apartment in a beautiful pool home. Shared fenced yard for dogs and shared use of pool. This is an apartment connected to the main house, and has its own entrance.
Results within 5 miles of Royal Palm Beach
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Renaissance
20 Units Available
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
914 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
14 Units Available
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
912 sqft
Just minutes from Mall of Wellington Green. Fantastic upgrades including Roman soaking tubs and arched molding at the entrances. On-site amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, dog park, playground and sparkling pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Wellington Green
29 Units Available
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
848 sqft
Luxury apartment with chef-inspired kitchens, custom finishes and elevator access. Community access to a garden, playground, gym, business center, pool and game room. Close access to Wellington Green, Banyan Gold Club and local elementary schools.
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
Golden Lakes
9 Units Available
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
818 sqft
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,371
758 sqft
Wellington Club delivers refined apartment living to Lake Worth, Florida. Built on 37 spacious acres of privately gated land, we host an expansive assortment of resort-style amenities that are sure to please even the most sophisticated palate.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
34 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
862 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Golden Lakes
56 Units Available
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,458
785 sqft
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
785 sqft
Friendly community on palm tree-lined street, smack dab in Wellington. Units have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and playground. Quick access to Florida's Turnpike.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
1032 E Road
1032 E Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
720 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bathroom with full kitchen and washer/dryer. Horse Stalls available separately. Main road is a dirt road and peacocks freely roaming the property.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Century Village
1 Unit Available
Century Village
43 Canterbury a, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
1 Bd 1.5 Baths plus screened in terrace, 1st Floor, great location, near clubhouse, pool, free basic cable, gym,free transportation ready to move in don't miss this opportunity to live in a beautiful gated community.
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
204 Wellington L
204 Farnham Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
862 sqft
Why take a cruise when you can live in a tropical piece of heaven on this lovely huge 1 bedroom unit. Largest 1 bedroom in building. Enjoy a beautiful view in your panoramic Florida room boasting oversized windows.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
4393 Trevi Court
4393 Trevi Court, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
790 sqft
GOLF COURSE VIEW
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Century Village
1 Unit Available
15 Kingswood A
15 Kingswood, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
615 sqft
55 and over, Great Unit! Clean and Move-in Ready! Second floor entry, Free Laundry Facility, Tile floor, Newer front door, enclosed balcony with beautiful garden view.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Oakton Lakes
1 Unit Available
8955 Okeechobee Blvd
8955 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
700 sqft
RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY, FULLY FURNISHED, LARGE KITCHEN, WASHER/DRYER, SPACIOUS CLOSETS, SCREENED BALCONY, LUSH LANDSCAPING, GATED, FITNESS CENTER, BUSINESS CENTER, POOL W/ JACUZZI, LIGHTED TENNIS COURTS, SAND VOLLEYBALL COURT, PLAYGROUND, BBQ AND
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
16476 76 Street N
16476 76th Street North, The Acreage, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
550 sqft
This is a wing in a single family home featuring a private entrance, insulated walls for extra privacy, dedicated central A/C, bathroom, bedroom, sitting room, kitchenette, granite counter tops, bay window, and washer/dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Golden Lakes
1 Unit Available
220 Lake Constance Drive
220 Lake Constance Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1017 sqft
Nice unit can easily used as a 2 bedroom. Screened patio with Lake view. Can also be rented furnished for $1,400/month Villa is one level..
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Emerald Dunes
1 Unit Available
6505 Emerald Dunes Drive
6505 Emerald Dunes Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
745 sqft
6505 Emerald Dunes Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
