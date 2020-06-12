/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:24 PM
220 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Royal Palm Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
43 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1258 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2258 SHOMA Dr
2258 Shoma Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
SPACIOUS TWO STOREY 4 BED 3 BATH TOWNHOME IN GATED SHOMA TOWNHOMES! “A” RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR WELLINGTON MALL, HOSPITAL AND MAJOR HIGHWAY.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
395 La Mancha Avenue
395 La Mancha Avenue, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1520 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
10403 Carmen Lane
10403 Carmen Lane, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1413 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
169 Sunflower Cir
169 Sunflower Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
Beautiful, renovated home with new kitchen, and large yard with fruit trees. Ready for immediate occupancy!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
128 Granada Street
128 Granada Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1976 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Home features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space,
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
101 Ponce De Leon Street
101 Ponce De Leon Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1827 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN LA MANCHA. GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND BATH. WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL SHOPPING. NO HOA
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
2214 Ridgewood Circle
2214 Ridgewood Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
UNDER CONTRACT This beautiful 5 bedroom home in Madison Green has every amenity you desire and more. Professional managed by Blue ICE Properties LLC.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2881 Bellarosa Cir
2870 Bellarosa Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
INCREDIBLE 3 BEDs+LOFT/3 BATHS/2CAR GARAGE/2 STORY HOME, ENJOY BEAUTIFUL NATURE OVER THE LAKE VIEW. HURRICANE CODE WINDOWS... NO CARPET. IN THE HEART OF PALM BEACH COUNTY NOT TO FAR FROM BEACH & CITY PLACE/DOWNTOWN.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
1400 Crestwood Court S
1400 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1400 Crestwood Court S in Royal Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
330 Crestwood Circle
330 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1285 sqft
Great 3 rd floor condo with a garage! It is close to shopping, hospitals, Washer and Dryer in unit , Balcony. Community pool, playground...Gated ! Very well maintained !
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1597 Briar Oak Drive
1597 Briar Oak Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
Locaton, location!!! Come take a look at this 4 bed 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage beautiful home in desirable neighborhood of Madison Green(Pinehurst) in Royal Palm Beach. Interior is open and bright with cathedral ceilings.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
10902 Grandview Way
10902 Grandview Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1335 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Fall in love with this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home in Royal Palm Beach, FL.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
218 Salzedo Street
218 Salzedo Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
5 beds 2 bathrooms with 2 car garages completely innovated in the quiet neighborhood. the park is cross the street. you must see. it won't last long.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
350 Crestwood Circle
350 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1306 sqft
Great 3 bedroom condo with one car garage in the conveniently located Kensington community. Close to shopping, Medical and Schools. HOA requires a minimum credit score of 620 and 3x the rent in verifiable income. Maximum of 2 cars allowed by HOA.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
1 Unit Available
212 Saratoga Boulevard East
212 Saratoga Boulevard East, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1469 sqft
Saratoga Boulevard East, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
360 Crestwood Circle
360 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1314 sqft
360 Crestwood Circle Apt #201, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
220 Crestwood Circle
220 Crestwood Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1560 sqft
Crestwood Circle Apt #106, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
134 Santiago Street
134 Santiago Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1752 sqft
This is truly a home away from home, A lot of love has gone into preparation to make this your idea home. Awesome place to spend your winter . Nicely furnished, with all the amenities for a comfortable and enjoyable stay. Close to everything.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
176 Bellezza Terrace
176 Bellezza Terrace, Royal Palm Beach, FL
House located on col-de-sac, close to Home Depot, Lowe's, BJ's, Wellington GreenMall, Walmart, Schools, hospitals, & post office
1 of 22
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
407 Las Palmas Street
407 Las Palmas Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1537 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom home is located in the back of the quiet La Mancha subdivision. The large back yard is entirely fenced in and offers a storage shed for tools as well as screened in patios in both the front and back of the home.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
638 Peppergrass Run
638 Peppergrass Run, Royal Palm Beach, FL
HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED
1 of 64
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2205 Arterra Court
2205 Arterra Ct, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Magnificent move in ready 3 bedrooms 2 and a half baths home has become available in the much sought after community of PortoSol.
Similar Pages
Royal Palm Beach 1 BedroomsRoyal Palm Beach 2 BedroomsRoyal Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoyal Palm Beach 3 BedroomsRoyal Palm Beach Apartments with Balcony
Royal Palm Beach Apartments with GarageRoyal Palm Beach Apartments with GymRoyal Palm Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoyal Palm Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRoyal Palm Beach Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCountry Club, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FL