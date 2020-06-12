/
2 bedroom apartments
106 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Royal Palm Beach, FL
44 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1168 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.
10 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1091 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
16 Units Available
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
1184 Grandview Circle
1184 Grandview Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
960 sqft
****AVAILABLE JUNE 1st 2020**** Another Great Single Family Home professionally managed by Blue ICE Properties with first class service, every tenant has online access to their account and maintenance requests.
1 Unit Available
304 E Lakeview Drive
304 Lakeview Dr E, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1165 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Beautiful second floor unit within walking distance to community pool.
Village Walk
1 Unit Available
12003 Poinciana Boulevard
12003 Poinciana Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1048 sqft
Spacious corner unit with plenty of privacy. Beautiful views from the balcony. Renovated kitchen and new appliances. Excellent location. 55+ Community.
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
423 Narrowleaf Court
423 Narrowleaf Court, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1298 sqft
Corner unit with a beutiful view of the water and large green space. All is new from appliances, to fixtures , baths, paint, flooring. Close to shopping, banks, parks.Dont miss out.
1 Unit Available
1003 Lakeview Circle
1003 Lakeview Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1125 sqft
Nice location in Royal Palm Beach, freshly paint, two community pools. The tile floor has a problem, and the owner can't replace the flooring now.
1 Unit Available
2127 Shoma Drive
2127 Shoma Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1282 sqft
beautiful two bedroom 2 bathroom walk to shopping center minutes alway from the mall great community. HAVE QUESTION FOR THE HOA PLEASE CONTACT THEM @561-795-2640
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
800 Crestwood Court S
800 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1156 sqft
MUST SEE!! BEAUTIFUL 2/2 CONDO WITH A GARAGE. DOGS(2) UP TO 35LBS WELCOME.NEIGHBORHOOD WITH WALKING PATHS, COMMUNITY POOL, FITNESS ROOM, BASKETBALL AND TENNIS COURTS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, HOSPITALS, AND SCHOOLS.GATED COMMUNITY. IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE!
1 Unit Available
1309 Lakeview Drive E
1309 Lakeview Drive East, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1165 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1309 Lakeview Drive E in Royal Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
71 Conaskonk Circle
71 Conaskonk Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Come see this fully furnished, cozy, charming villa! Decorated with a modern European flair, it's the perfect place to retreat after a long day at work. The location is perfect in Royal Palm Beach, close to parks, shopping and restaurants.
Village Walk
1 Unit Available
72 East Ct
72 East Court, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Bright and airy two bedroom two bathroom villa located in the quiet Greenway Village community. This updated property features a bonus sun room and a patio for outdoor entertaining.
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
1700 Crestwood Court
1700 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful furnished 2/2 unit tile throughout ready to move in. Pets allowed with a $300 pet deposit fee, small balcony. This community offers gated entry, tennis, basketball, swimming pool, gym and walking paths with waterways throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Royal Palm Beach
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1453 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
25 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1226 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
9849 Baywinds Boulevard
9849 Baywinds Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1141 sqft
LIKE NEW: 2BR/2BTH CONDO,3RD FLOOR. LAMINATE THRU, FRESHLY PAINTED,LOT OF UPGRADES. 9' CEILINGS. LAUNDRY ROOM W/FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER. TENANTS PAYS: ELECTRICITY/ CABLE/TENANT'S INSURANCE.
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
9778 Bowline Drive
9778 Bowline Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1833 sqft
This fantastic spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1-car garage plus an oversized driveway, single level villa in a great 55+ community awaits its new resident ! Family, living, dining rooms and kitchen are finished with beautiful tile diagonally, and
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
9901 Baywinds Drive
9901 Baywinds Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1141 sqft
Beautiful Unit in a very desirable Resort Community Mezzano. Enjoy this community with resort style poo, fitness center, picnic and grilling.
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
9887 BAYWINDS DR
9887 Baywinds Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1258 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in the Gated community of Mezzano in West Palm Beach, FL.
Results within 5 miles of Royal Palm Beach
22 Units Available
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1127 sqft
Friendly community on palm tree-lined street, smack dab in Wellington. Units have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and playground. Quick access to Florida's Turnpike.
34 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1045 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Golden Lakes
8 Units Available
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1185 sqft
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Renaissance
19 Units Available
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1196 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
