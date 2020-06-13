Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

262 Apartments for rent in Royal Palm Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,337
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
43 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1258 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
16 Units Available
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
114 Chestnut Circle
114 Chestnut Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1991 sqft
ONLY 1 NEIGHBOR! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath with full size den home has green area front and back! Huge private lot with front, rear and side yards! Located in quietest area of Crestwood but close to southern or okeechobee blvd's! Owner pays landscaping

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2258 SHOMA Dr
2258 Shoma Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1843 sqft
SPACIOUS TWO STOREY 4 BED 3 BATH TOWNHOME IN GATED SHOMA TOWNHOMES! “A” RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR WELLINGTON MALL, HOSPITAL AND MAJOR HIGHWAY.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
128 Granada Street
128 Granada Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1976 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Home features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space,

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1184 Grandview Circle
1184 Grandview Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
960 sqft
****AVAILABLE JUNE 1st 2020**** Another Great Single Family Home professionally managed by Blue ICE Properties with first class service, every tenant has online access to their account and maintenance requests.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2881 Bellarosa Cir
2870 Bellarosa Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
INCREDIBLE 3 BEDs+LOFT/3 BATHS/2CAR GARAGE/2 STORY HOME, ENJOY BEAUTIFUL NATURE OVER THE LAKE VIEW. HURRICANE CODE WINDOWS... NO CARPET. IN THE HEART OF PALM BEACH COUNTY NOT TO FAR FROM BEACH & CITY PLACE/DOWNTOWN.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
1400 Crestwood Court S
1400 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1459 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1400 Crestwood Court S in Royal Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
330 Crestwood Circle
330 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1285 sqft
Great 3 rd floor condo with a garage! It is close to shopping, hospitals, Washer and Dryer in unit , Balcony. Community pool, playground...Gated ! Very well maintained !

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
10902 Grandview Way
10902 Grandview Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1335 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Fall in love with this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home in Royal Palm Beach, FL.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
304 E Lakeview Drive
304 Lakeview Dr E, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1165 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Beautiful second floor unit within walking distance to community pool.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1003 Lakeview Circle
1003 Lakeview Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1125 sqft
Nice location in Royal Palm Beach, freshly paint, two community pools. The tile floor has a problem, and the owner can't replace the flooring now.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
1 Unit Available
212 Saratoga Boulevard East
212 Saratoga Boulevard East, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1469 sqft
Saratoga Boulevard East, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
220 Crestwood Circle
220 Crestwood Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1560 sqft
Crestwood Circle Apt #106, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
176 Bellezza Terrace
176 Bellezza Terrace, Royal Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2131 sqft
House located on col-de-sac, close to Home Depot, Lowe's, BJ's, Wellington GreenMall, Walmart, Schools, hospitals, & post office

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1309 Lakeview Drive E
1309 Lakeview Drive East, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1165 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1309 Lakeview Drive E in Royal Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
407 Las Palmas Street
407 Las Palmas Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1537 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom home is located in the back of the quiet La Mancha subdivision. The large back yard is entirely fenced in and offers a storage shed for tools as well as screened in patios in both the front and back of the home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
71 Conaskonk Circle
71 Conaskonk Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Come see this fully furnished, cozy, charming villa! Decorated with a modern European flair, it's the perfect place to retreat after a long day at work. The location is perfect in Royal Palm Beach, close to parks, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
638 Peppergrass Run
638 Peppergrass Run, Royal Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1712 sqft
HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Village Walk
1 Unit Available
72 East Ct
72 East Court, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Bright and airy two bedroom two bathroom villa located in the quiet Greenway Village community. This updated property features a bonus sun room and a patio for outdoor entertaining.

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2205 Arterra Court
2205 Arterra Ct, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Magnificent move in ready 3 bedrooms 2 and a half baths home has become available in the much sought after community of PortoSol.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
131 Black Olive
131 Black Olive Crescent, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2075 sqft
Just minutes from everything. Equestrian showgrounds and competition, parks, Wellington Green Mall, upscale restaurants, golf and much more.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
1700 Crestwood Court
1700 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful furnished 2/2 unit tile throughout ready to move in. Pets allowed with a $300 pet deposit fee, small balcony. This community offers gated entry, tennis, basketball, swimming pool, gym and walking paths with waterways throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Royal Palm Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Royal Palm Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

