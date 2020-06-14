174 Apartments for rent in Royal Palm Beach, FL with gym
Friedland is perhaps most famous for selling over 3,750 acres of land to Lefcourt Corporation back in the 1950s. Not impressed? You should've seen the deal they got!
If you enjoy wide open spaces, a focus on nature, designer boutiques and great places to eat, and have plenty of cash, Royal Palm Beach is the place to take up residence. You will certainly need a decent amount of cash, whether you are looking for an apartment to rent or a home for rent, since the cost of living in the city is 11.84 percent higher than the national average. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Royal Palm Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.