174 Apartments for rent in Royal Palm Beach, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Royal Palm Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,337
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
42 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1258 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
16 Units Available
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2881 Bellarosa Cir
2870 Bellarosa Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
INCREDIBLE 3 BEDs+LOFT/3 BATHS/2CAR GARAGE/2 STORY HOME, ENJOY BEAUTIFUL NATURE OVER THE LAKE VIEW. HURRICANE CODE WINDOWS... NO CARPET. IN THE HEART OF PALM BEACH COUNTY NOT TO FAR FROM BEACH & CITY PLACE/DOWNTOWN.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1597 Briar Oak Drive
1597 Briar Oak Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2003 sqft
Locaton, location!!! Come take a look at this 4 bed 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage beautiful home in desirable neighborhood of Madison Green(Pinehurst) in Royal Palm Beach. Interior is open and bright with cathedral ceilings.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
800 Crestwood Court S
800 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1156 sqft
MUST SEE!! BEAUTIFUL 2/2 CONDO WITH A GARAGE. DOGS(2) UP TO 35LBS WELCOME.NEIGHBORHOOD WITH WALKING PATHS, COMMUNITY POOL, FITNESS ROOM, BASKETBALL AND TENNIS COURTS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, HOSPITALS, AND SCHOOLS.GATED COMMUNITY. IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE!

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
1700 Crestwood Court
1700 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful furnished 2/2 unit tile throughout ready to move in. Pets allowed with a $300 pet deposit fee, small balcony. This community offers gated entry, tennis, basketball, swimming pool, gym and walking paths with waterways throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
340 Crestwood Circle
340 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1294 sqft
Beautiful, Must See!!! Fully Furnished; Spacious 3 Bedroom; 2 Bath; 1st Floor Condo; In The Gated Community Of Kensington. Unit Has Ceramic Tile In Living Areas And Laminate Wood Floors In The Bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Royal Palm Beach
Last updated June 14 at 06:17am
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,369
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,482
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
9825 Baywinds Dr
9825 Baywinds Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Special 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on first floor with covered patio and garden view & east exposure. Pergo floor in living room and bedroom. Open kitchen to living room. Bedroom with walk-in closet. Washer and dryer in laundry room inside the unit.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
2175 Stonington Terrace
2175 Stonington Terrace, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
Earliest move in December 16. FULL cable, high speed internet and landline INCLUDED. Partially furnished IF DESIRED. 55+ Very well maintained Villa with lake view from living room and master bedroom. 2 bedrooms plus an office. Screened patio.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
9849 Baywinds Boulevard
9849 Baywinds Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1141 sqft
LIKE NEW: 2BR/2BTH CONDO,3RD FLOOR. LAMINATE THRU, FRESHLY PAINTED,LOT OF UPGRADES. 9' CEILINGS. LAUNDRY ROOM W/FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER. TENANTS PAYS: ELECTRICITY/ CABLE/TENANT'S INSURANCE.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
9901 Baywinds Drive
9901 Baywinds Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Unit in a very desirable Resort Community Mezzano. Enjoy this community with resort style poo, fitness center, picnic and grilling.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
9415 Swansea Lane
9415 Swansea Lane, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1426 sqft
ANNUAL OR SEASONAL RENTAL. ANNUAL AVAILABLE APRIL 1. SEASONAL AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1. NICE RENTAL OFFERED TURNKEY! 3/2 VILLA WITH DEN/BEDROOM ON THE LAKE! CLEAN AND MOVE IN READY! ACTIVE 55+. RESORT STYLE CLUBHOUSE.

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
9887 BAYWINDS DR
9887 Baywinds Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1258 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in the Gated community of Mezzano in West Palm Beach, FL.
Results within 5 miles of Royal Palm Beach
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1253 sqft
Friendly community on palm tree-lined street, smack dab in Wellington. Units have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and playground. Quick access to Florida's Turnpike.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
14 Units Available
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,393
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1714 sqft
Just minutes from Mall of Wellington Green. Fantastic upgrades including Roman soaking tubs and arched molding at the entrances. On-site amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, dog park, playground and sparkling pool.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
34 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1227 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Renaissance
20 Units Available
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1374 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,371
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1295 sqft
Wellington Club delivers refined apartment living to Lake Worth, Florida. Built on 37 spacious acres of privately gated land, we host an expansive assortment of resort-style amenities that are sure to please even the most sophisticated palate.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Wellington Green
29 Units Available
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1432 sqft
Luxury apartment with chef-inspired kitchens, custom finishes and elevator access. Community access to a garden, playground, gym, business center, pool and game room. Close access to Wellington Green, Banyan Gold Club and local elementary schools.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Golden Lakes
56 Units Available
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,458
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
101 Wellington L
101 Farnham Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Why take a cruise when you can live in a tropical piece of heaven on this lovely corner unit. Enjoy a beautiful view in your Florida room.
City Guide for Royal Palm Beach, FL

Friedland is perhaps most famous for selling over 3,750 acres of land to Lefcourt Corporation back in the 1950s. Not impressed? You should've seen the deal they got!

If you enjoy wide open spaces, a focus on nature, designer boutiques and great places to eat, and have plenty of cash, Royal Palm Beach is the place to take up residence. You will certainly need a decent amount of cash, whether you are looking for an apartment to rent or a home for rent, since the cost of living in the city is 11.84 percent higher than the national average. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Royal Palm Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Royal Palm Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

