Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

125 Apartments for rent in Royal Palm Beach, FL with garage

Royal Palm Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i...
1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,337
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
42 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1258 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
169 Sunflower Cir
169 Sunflower Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
Beautiful, renovated home with new kitchen, and large yard with fruit trees. Ready for immediate occupancy!

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
128 Granada Street
128 Granada Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1976 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Home features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space,

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2214 Ridgewood Circle
2214 Ridgewood Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4600 sqft
UNDER CONTRACT This beautiful 5 bedroom home in Madison Green has every amenity you desire and more. Professional managed by Blue ICE Properties LLC.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2881 Bellarosa Cir
2870 Bellarosa Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
INCREDIBLE 3 BEDs+LOFT/3 BATHS/2CAR GARAGE/2 STORY HOME, ENJOY BEAUTIFUL NATURE OVER THE LAKE VIEW. HURRICANE CODE WINDOWS... NO CARPET. IN THE HEART OF PALM BEACH COUNTY NOT TO FAR FROM BEACH & CITY PLACE/DOWNTOWN.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
330 Crestwood Circle
330 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1285 sqft
Great 3 rd floor condo with a garage! It is close to shopping, hospitals, Washer and Dryer in unit , Balcony. Community pool, playground...Gated ! Very well maintained !

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1597 Briar Oak Drive
1597 Briar Oak Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2003 sqft
Locaton, location!!! Come take a look at this 4 bed 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage beautiful home in desirable neighborhood of Madison Green(Pinehurst) in Royal Palm Beach. Interior is open and bright with cathedral ceilings.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
218 Salzedo Street
218 Salzedo Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2041 sqft
5 beds 2 bathrooms with 2 car garages completely innovated in the quiet neighborhood. the park is cross the street. you must see. it won't last long.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
350 Crestwood Circle
350 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1306 sqft
Great 3 bedroom condo with one car garage in the conveniently located Kensington community. Close to shopping, Medical and Schools. HOA requires a minimum credit score of 620 and 3x the rent in verifiable income. Maximum of 2 cars allowed by HOA.

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
212 Saratoga Boulevard East
212 Saratoga Boulevard East, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1469 sqft
Saratoga Boulevard East, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
220 Crestwood Circle
220 Crestwood Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1560 sqft
Crestwood Circle Apt #106, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
134 Santiago Street
134 Santiago Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1752 sqft
This is truly a home away from home, A lot of love has gone into preparation to make this your idea home. Awesome place to spend your winter . Nicely furnished, with all the amenities for a comfortable and enjoyable stay. Close to everything.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
800 Crestwood Court S
800 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1156 sqft
MUST SEE!! BEAUTIFUL 2/2 CONDO WITH A GARAGE. DOGS(2) UP TO 35LBS WELCOME.NEIGHBORHOOD WITH WALKING PATHS, COMMUNITY POOL, FITNESS ROOM, BASKETBALL AND TENNIS COURTS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, HOSPITALS, AND SCHOOLS.GATED COMMUNITY. IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE!

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2205 Arterra Court
2205 Arterra Ct, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Magnificent move in ready 3 bedrooms 2 and a half baths home has become available in the much sought after community of PortoSol.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
192 Gulfstream Circle
192 Gulfstream Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1840 sqft
Great home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage situated near the end of a cul-de-sac. in the heart of Royal Palm Beach! Enjoy a formal living soaring ceilings, wood flooring and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Royal Palm Beach
1 of 107

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,482
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,369
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
2175 Stonington Terrace
2175 Stonington Terrace, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
Earliest move in December 16. FULL cable, high speed internet and landline INCLUDED. Partially furnished IF DESIRED. 55+ Very well maintained Villa with lake view from living room and master bedroom. 2 bedrooms plus an office. Screened patio.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12277 Old Country Road
12277 Old Country Road, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2071 sqft
Beautiful Home in Desirable Area Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1024 Larch Way
1024 Larch Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HOUSE. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS IN GREAT ROOM, KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. LAMINATED FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. NO CARPET AT ALL. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH PANTRY. LAUNDRY ROOM. LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
9778 Bowline Drive
9778 Bowline Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1833 sqft
This fantastic spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1-car garage plus an oversized driveway, single level villa in a great 55+ community awaits its new resident ! Family, living, dining rooms and kitchen are finished with beautiful tile diagonally, and

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
11321 Torchwood Court
11321 Torchwood Court, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,725
2107 sqft
NO HOA, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, oversized 2 car garage home and is equipted with granite/oak kitchen, lovely upgraded bathroom, huge walk in closet. This lovely home is on an oversized lot (.40 acres) and is lushly landscaped with mature trees.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
9750 Galleon Drive
9750 Galleon Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1343 sqft
'Don't wait any longer!!!!' This beautiful active adult community is waiting for you. Prepare to come home to your gorgeous three bedroom, two bath town home. This spacious home features cathedral ceilings, crown moldings and tile floors thru-out.
City Guide for Royal Palm Beach, FL

Friedland is perhaps most famous for selling over 3,750 acres of land to Lefcourt Corporation back in the 1950s. Not impressed? You should've seen the deal they got!

If you enjoy wide open spaces, a focus on nature, designer boutiques and great places to eat, and have plenty of cash, Royal Palm Beach is the place to take up residence. You will certainly need a decent amount of cash, whether you are looking for an apartment to rent or a home for rent, since the cost of living in the city is 11.84 percent higher than the national average. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Royal Palm Beach, FL

Royal Palm Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

