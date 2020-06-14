125 Apartments for rent in Royal Palm Beach, FL with garage
1 of 38
1 of 41
1 of 12
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 41
1 of 13
1 of 50
1 of 12
1 of 34
1 of 7
1 of 10
1 of 30
1 of 19
1 of 64
1 of 29
1 of 107
1 of 64
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 24
1 of 45
1 of 30
1 of 18
Friedland is perhaps most famous for selling over 3,750 acres of land to Lefcourt Corporation back in the 1950s. Not impressed? You should've seen the deal they got!
If you enjoy wide open spaces, a focus on nature, designer boutiques and great places to eat, and have plenty of cash, Royal Palm Beach is the place to take up residence. You will certainly need a decent amount of cash, whether you are looking for an apartment to rent or a home for rent, since the cost of living in the city is 11.84 percent higher than the national average. See more
Royal Palm Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.