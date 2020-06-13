Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

190 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Royal Palm Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Royal Palm Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,337
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
43 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1258 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
16 Units Available
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
10403 Carmen Lane
10403 Carmen Lane, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1413 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2258 SHOMA Dr
2258 Shoma Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1843 sqft
SPACIOUS TWO STOREY 4 BED 3 BATH TOWNHOME IN GATED SHOMA TOWNHOMES! “A” RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR WELLINGTON MALL, HOSPITAL AND MAJOR HIGHWAY.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
395 La Mancha Avenue
395 La Mancha Avenue, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1520 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
128 Granada Street
128 Granada Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1976 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Home features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space,

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2214 Ridgewood Circle
2214 Ridgewood Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4600 sqft
UNDER CONTRACT This beautiful 5 bedroom home in Madison Green has every amenity you desire and more. Professional managed by Blue ICE Properties LLC.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2881 Bellarosa Cir
2870 Bellarosa Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
INCREDIBLE 3 BEDs+LOFT/3 BATHS/2CAR GARAGE/2 STORY HOME, ENJOY BEAUTIFUL NATURE OVER THE LAKE VIEW. HURRICANE CODE WINDOWS... NO CARPET. IN THE HEART OF PALM BEACH COUNTY NOT TO FAR FROM BEACH & CITY PLACE/DOWNTOWN.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
212 Saratoga Boulevard East
212 Saratoga Boulevard East, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1469 sqft
Saratoga Boulevard East, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
360 Crestwood Circle
360 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1314 sqft
360 Crestwood Circle Apt #201, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
800 Crestwood Court S
800 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1156 sqft
MUST SEE!! BEAUTIFUL 2/2 CONDO WITH A GARAGE. DOGS(2) UP TO 35LBS WELCOME.NEIGHBORHOOD WITH WALKING PATHS, COMMUNITY POOL, FITNESS ROOM, BASKETBALL AND TENNIS COURTS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, HOSPITALS, AND SCHOOLS.GATED COMMUNITY. IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE!

1 of 22

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
407 Las Palmas Street
407 Las Palmas Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1537 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom home is located in the back of the quiet La Mancha subdivision. The large back yard is entirely fenced in and offers a storage shed for tools as well as screened in patios in both the front and back of the home.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
1700 Crestwood Court
1700 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful furnished 2/2 unit tile throughout ready to move in. Pets allowed with a $300 pet deposit fee, small balcony. This community offers gated entry, tennis, basketball, swimming pool, gym and walking paths with waterways throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Royal Palm Beach
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
27 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,482
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,369
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1024 Larch Way
1024 Larch Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HOUSE. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS IN GREAT ROOM, KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. LAMINATED FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. NO CARPET AT ALL. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH PANTRY. LAUNDRY ROOM. LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
690 Via Toscana
690 Via Toscana, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1968 sqft
690 Via Toscana, Wellington, FL 33414 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1301 Jackpine Street
1301 Jackpine Street, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1533 sqft
Looking for a seasonal rental in Wellington? Stop looking...This beauty offers a bonus! 3/2 with a finished garage 1/1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Breakers West
1 Unit Available
1009 Lytham Court
1009 Lytham Court, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2205 sqft
Beautiful house in Breakers West's golf court for rent. The house is newly renovated, fresh paint inside and outside, new kitchen cabinet, new kitchen appliance, new washer+dryer, etc.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
291 Old Country Road S
291 Old Country Road, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Lovely apartment in a beautiful pool home. Shared fenced yard for dogs and shared use of pool. This is an apartment connected to the main house, and has its own entrance.

1 of 4

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
8493 Butler Greenwood Drive
8493 Butler Greenwood Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2842 sqft
GORGEOUS 5 BEDROOMS/3 BATHS /POOL, gated community. This spacious home is situated on an oversized lot and is on a cul de sac .

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Breakers West
1 Unit Available
9349 Heathridge Drive
9349 Heathridge Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2304 sqft
Breakers West Community. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage. 2304 Sq. Ft. Vaulted Ceilings, Covered Porch. Upgraded in 2014.Tile and Hardwood Floors. Very Quiet. Owner willing to leave furniture for a increase in rent.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
12794 Spinnaker Lane
12794 Spinnaker Lane, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1344 sqft
Beautifully remodeled and furnished Wellington Townhouse. Great location. # Bedroom 2 1/2 bath. 2 Car Garage. Private courtyard and very large sunroom. 2 decks upstairs off the bedrooms. Home is on a waterway leading to Lake Wellington.
City Guide for Royal Palm Beach, FL

Friedland is perhaps most famous for selling over 3,750 acres of land to Lefcourt Corporation back in the 1950s. Not impressed? You should've seen the deal they got!

If you enjoy wide open spaces, a focus on nature, designer boutiques and great places to eat, and have plenty of cash, Royal Palm Beach is the place to take up residence. You will certainly need a decent amount of cash, whether you are looking for an apartment to rent or a home for rent, since the cost of living in the city is 11.84 percent higher than the national average. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Royal Palm Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Royal Palm Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

