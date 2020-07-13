Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:36 AM

192 Apartments for rent in Royal Palm Beach, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Royal Palm Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
13 Units Available
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
8 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,109
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
42 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,502
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1258 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
11823 Dahlia Drive
11823 Dahlia Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1385 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
2026 Shoma Drive
2026 Shoma Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1282 sqft
6 Shoma Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33414 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/07/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2881 Bellarosa Cir
2870 Bellarosa Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
INCREDIBLE 3 BEDs+LOFT/3 BATHS/2CAR GARAGE/2 STORY HOME, ENJOY BEAUTIFUL NATURE OVER THE LAKE VIEW. HURRICANE CODE WINDOWS... NO CARPET. IN THE HEART OF PALM BEACH COUNTY NOT TO FAR FROM BEACH & CITY PLACE/DOWNTOWN.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Crestwood
250 Crestwood Circle
250 Crestwood Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
This beautiful end unit features 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a garage in a private gated, community, of Kensington,and its pet friendly. It Includes a relaxing covered balcony, A separate dining area that is just to the right of the open kitchen.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Village Walk
193 Dove Circle
193 Dove Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1910 sqft
Split bedroom plan 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and master in the other side. Open floor plan perfect i if you have allergies there is no carpet in this place, ceramic floors and tile. Large fenced yard and pool to enjoy these hot summer days.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
Crestwood
220 Crestwood Circle
220 Crestwood Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1560 sqft
Crestwood Circle Apt #106, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 07/01/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
212 Saratoga Boulevard East
212 Saratoga Boulevard East, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1469 sqft
Saratoga Boulevard East, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
La Mancha
134 Santiago Street
134 Santiago Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1752 sqft
This is truly a home away from home, A lot of love has gone into preparation to make this your idea home. Awesome place to spend your winter . Nicely furnished, with all the amenities for a comfortable and enjoyable stay. Close to everything.

1 of 22

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
La Mancha
407 Las Palmas Street
407 Las Palmas Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1537 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom home is located in the back of the quiet La Mancha subdivision. The large back yard is entirely fenced in and offers a storage shed for tools as well as screened in patios in both the front and back of the home.

1 of 64

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2205 Arterra Court
2205 Arterra Ct, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Magnificent move in ready 3 bedrooms 2 and a half baths home has become available in the much sought after community of PortoSol.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
192 Gulfstream Circle
192 Gulfstream Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1840 sqft
Great home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage situated near the end of a cul-de-sac. in the heart of Royal Palm Beach! Enjoy a formal living soaring ceilings, wood flooring and much more.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Crestwood
340 Crestwood Circle
340 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1294 sqft
Beautiful, Must See!!! Fully Furnished; Spacious 3 Bedroom; 2 Bath; 1st Floor Condo; In The Gated Community Of Kensington. Unit Has Ceramic Tile In Living Areas And Laminate Wood Floors In The Bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
La Mancha
109 Granada Street
109 Granada Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1683 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Fall in love with this picture perfect pool home in Royal Palm Beach, FL! Features of this great home include a spacious, open floor plan, master suite with walk-in closet and

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
117 Country Club Way
117 Country Club Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1396 sqft
Tiled floors through-out , Well maintained 3 bedroom. two bath home minutes from town
Results within 1 mile of Royal Palm Beach
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
32 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,952
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,637
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
191 Pleasant Wood Drive
191 Pleasantwood Drive, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1206 sqft
Short distance to horse shows.Furnished seasonal Rental . Landlord wants 6 plus months . The Electric is included with cap of $170.00Water included with cap of $75.00Basic cable and intranet included. MOVIE RENTALS NOT INCLUDED.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1024 Larch Way
1024 Larch Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1780 sqft
SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HOUSE. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS IN GREAT ROOM, KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. LAMINATED FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. NO CARPET AT ALL. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH PANTRY. LAUNDRY ROOM. LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12277 Old Country Road
12277 Old Country Road, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
2071 sqft
Beautiful Home in Desirable Area Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,071 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
404 Indigo Avenue
404 Indigo Avenue, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
2513 sqft
Beautifully updated and tastefully furnished 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in the heart of Wellington. Enjoy the private, fully fenced backyard and heated pool and close proximity to all equestrian venues.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Baywinds
9857 Baywinds Dr
9857 Baywinds Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1310 sqft
First floor corner unit , 3 bed 2 bath Spacious unit With Sunroom and Garage . Prime location.
City Guide for Royal Palm Beach, FL

Friedland is perhaps most famous for selling over 3,750 acres of land to Lefcourt Corporation back in the 1950s. Not impressed? You should've seen the deal they got!

If you enjoy wide open spaces, a focus on nature, designer boutiques and great places to eat, and have plenty of cash, Royal Palm Beach is the place to take up residence. You will certainly need a decent amount of cash, whether you are looking for an apartment to rent or a home for rent, since the cost of living in the city is 11.84 percent higher than the national average. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Royal Palm Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Royal Palm Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

