/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
175 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Royal Palm Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
13 Units Available
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,109
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
42 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,502
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1258 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
11823 Dahlia Drive
11823 Dahlia Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1385 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
2026 Shoma Drive
2026 Shoma Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1282 sqft
6 Shoma Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33414 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/07/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2881 Bellarosa Cir
2870 Bellarosa Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
INCREDIBLE 3 BEDs+LOFT/3 BATHS/2CAR GARAGE/2 STORY HOME, ENJOY BEAUTIFUL NATURE OVER THE LAKE VIEW. HURRICANE CODE WINDOWS... NO CARPET. IN THE HEART OF PALM BEACH COUNTY NOT TO FAR FROM BEACH & CITY PLACE/DOWNTOWN.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Crestwood
250 Crestwood Circle
250 Crestwood Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
This beautiful end unit features 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a garage in a private gated, community, of Kensington,and its pet friendly. It Includes a relaxing covered balcony, A separate dining area that is just to the right of the open kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Crestwood
360 Crestwood Circle
360 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1314 sqft
360 Crestwood Circle Apt #201, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 07/01/2020.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
212 Saratoga Boulevard East
212 Saratoga Boulevard East, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1469 sqft
Saratoga Boulevard East, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 22
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
La Mancha
407 Las Palmas Street
407 Las Palmas Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1537 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom home is located in the back of the quiet La Mancha subdivision. The large back yard is entirely fenced in and offers a storage shed for tools as well as screened in patios in both the front and back of the home.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Crestwood
1700 Crestwood Court
1700 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful furnished 2/2 unit tile throughout ready to move in. Pets allowed with a $300 pet deposit fee, small balcony. This community offers gated entry, tennis, basketball, swimming pool, gym and walking paths with waterways throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Royal Palm Beach
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,637
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Verified
1 of 107
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
32 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,952
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
6 Units Available
Palm Court at Wellington
711 Forest Club Drive, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1037 sqft
We don't just rent apartments, from the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort and ease that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
191 Pleasant Wood Drive
191 Pleasantwood Drive, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1206 sqft
Short distance to horse shows.Furnished seasonal Rental . Landlord wants 6 plus months . The Electric is included with cap of $170.00Water included with cap of $75.00Basic cable and intranet included. MOVIE RENTALS NOT INCLUDED.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1024 Larch Way
1024 Larch Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1780 sqft
SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HOUSE. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS IN GREAT ROOM, KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. LAMINATED FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. NO CARPET AT ALL. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH PANTRY. LAUNDRY ROOM. LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
10729 Hidden Bend Way
10729 Hidden Bend Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1770 sqft
Beautiful, pristine 3-bedroom home in Wellingtons Edge. Hard surface flooring throughout ceramic tile in living areas, laminate in bedrooms. Granite counter tops with snack bar in kitchen. Breakfast nook. Family room, formal living room, dining room.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1301 Jackpine Street
1301 Jackpine Street, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1533 sqft
Looking for a seasonal rental in Wellington? Stop looking...This beauty offers a bonus! 3/2 with a finished garage 1/1.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Breakers West
1009 Lytham Court
1009 Lytham Court, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2205 sqft
Beautiful house in Breakers West's golf court for rent. The house is newly renovated, fresh paint inside and outside, new kitchen cabinet, new kitchen appliance, new washer+dryer, etc.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
291 Old Country Road S
291 Old Country Road, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Lovely apartment in a beautiful pool home. Shared fenced yard for dogs and shared use of pool. This is an apartment connected to the main house, and has its own entrance.
1 of 4
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
8493 Butler Greenwood Drive
8493 Butler Greenwood Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2842 sqft
GORGEOUS 5 BEDROOMS/3 BATHS /POOL, gated community. This spacious home is situated on an oversized lot and is on a cul de sac .
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Breakers West
9349 Heathridge Drive
9349 Heathridge Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2304 sqft
Breakers West Community. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage. 2304 Sq. Ft. Vaulted Ceilings, Covered Porch. Upgraded in 2014.Tile and Hardwood Floors. Very Quiet. Owner willing to leave furniture for a increase in rent.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
12794 Spinnaker Lane
12794 Spinnaker Lane, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1344 sqft
Beautifully remodeled and furnished Wellington Townhouse. Great location. # Bedroom 2 1/2 bath. 2 Car Garage. Private courtyard and very large sunroom. 2 decks upstairs off the bedrooms. Home is on a waterway leading to Lake Wellington.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
11128 Springwood Place
11128 Springwood Place, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1497 sqft
This beautifully furnished/recently renovated home is turn-key and ready to move in. This home and the furnishings shows like a model. Marble floors, newly updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and light oak cabinetry.
Similar Pages
Royal Palm Beach 1 BedroomsRoyal Palm Beach 2 BedroomsRoyal Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoyal Palm Beach 3 BedroomsRoyal Palm Beach Apartments with BalconyRoyal Palm Beach Apartments with Garage
Royal Palm Beach Apartments with GymRoyal Palm Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoyal Palm Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRoyal Palm Beach Apartments with ParkingRoyal Palm Beach Apartments with PoolRoyal Palm Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCountry Club, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FL