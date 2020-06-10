860 NE 23rd Ter

Amenities

4-9 Month Seasonal Luxury Turnkey Pool Home Completely Furnished with Modern Furniture. Kitchen Features Modern Cabinetry with Quartz Countertops, All Dishes, Pots and Pans Provided. Breakfast Bar, Formal Dining area, Den/Family Room. Den and Bedrooms Have TV Monitors. Master Bedroom Has King size Bed with Private Bathroom, 2nd Bedroom has queen, 3rd Bedroom has two single beds/push together for Queen.Outdoor Heated Pool with Nice Patio Furniture, Extended Awning for Sun Shade. $3200.00 No Utilities, $3750.00 all utilities Inc Cable, High Speed Internet and Premium HBO Channels Inc. Home is setup For Vacation Rental So All Linens, Towels, Beach Pool Toys and Playground Set in yard.Garage is Available for 1 Car, Plenty of Parking in Driveway. Pool Service/Landscaping. 670 Credit Scores.