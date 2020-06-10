All apartments in Pompano Beach
860 NE 23rd Ter
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:30 PM

860 NE 23rd Ter

860 Northeast 23rd Terrace · (954) 290-5467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

860 Northeast 23rd Terrace, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Harbor Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
4-9 Month Seasonal Luxury Turnkey Pool Home Completely Furnished with Modern Furniture. Kitchen Features Modern Cabinetry with Quartz Countertops, All Dishes, Pots and Pans Provided. Breakfast Bar, Formal Dining area, Den/Family Room. Den and Bedrooms Have TV Monitors. Master Bedroom Has King size Bed with Private Bathroom, 2nd Bedroom has queen, 3rd Bedroom has two single beds/push together for Queen.Outdoor Heated Pool with Nice Patio Furniture, Extended Awning for Sun Shade. $3200.00 No Utilities, $3750.00 all utilities Inc Cable, High Speed Internet and Premium HBO Channels Inc. Home is setup For Vacation Rental So All Linens, Towels, Beach Pool Toys and Playground Set in yard.Garage is Available for 1 Car, Plenty of Parking in Driveway. Pool Service/Landscaping. 670 Credit Scores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 NE 23rd Ter have any available units?
860 NE 23rd Ter has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 NE 23rd Ter have?
Some of 860 NE 23rd Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 NE 23rd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
860 NE 23rd Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 NE 23rd Ter pet-friendly?
No, 860 NE 23rd Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 860 NE 23rd Ter offer parking?
Yes, 860 NE 23rd Ter does offer parking.
Does 860 NE 23rd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 860 NE 23rd Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 NE 23rd Ter have a pool?
Yes, 860 NE 23rd Ter has a pool.
Does 860 NE 23rd Ter have accessible units?
No, 860 NE 23rd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 860 NE 23rd Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 860 NE 23rd Ter has units with dishwashers.
