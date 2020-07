Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This is a beautiful, yet very practical townhouse ready to move l It is equipped with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with fine decoration , The pool is in front of the main door and the beach is few steps across the street. The kitchen and baths have with very nice finishes, details and upgrades, as granite counter top in kitchen & bath, windows with Wood Shutters ( Plantation), California Closets, crown molding, wood floor and more. Gated Community