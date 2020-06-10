Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool garage new construction

New Construction! Be the first to live in this modern beauty. Gorgeous contemporary styling, 20' vaulted ceilings, porcelain tile throughout the first floor, high-end laminate on the 2nd floor. Modern kitchen with quartz countertops, SS appliances, grey cabinets. Open and airy with abundant natural light. Private backyard. One car garage and one car attached carport. Gated and secured entry, community pool. Convenient location, close to the beach, 95 and Federal Hwy. 3 Floor Plans to choose from, starting at $2,800 - $3,100