Last updated January 16 2020 at 2:38 PM

755 SE 1

755 SE 1st St · (954) 368-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

755 SE 1st St, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Snug Harbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1883 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
new construction
New Construction! Be the first to live in this modern beauty. Gorgeous contemporary styling, 20' vaulted ceilings, porcelain tile throughout the first floor, high-end laminate on the 2nd floor. Modern kitchen with quartz countertops, SS appliances, grey cabinets. Open and airy with abundant natural light. Private backyard. One car garage and one car attached carport. Gated and secured entry, community pool. Convenient location, close to the beach, 95 and Federal Hwy. 3 Floor Plans to choose from, starting at $2,800 - $3,100

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 SE 1 have any available units?
755 SE 1 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 755 SE 1 have?
Some of 755 SE 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 SE 1 currently offering any rent specials?
755 SE 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 SE 1 pet-friendly?
No, 755 SE 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 755 SE 1 offer parking?
Yes, 755 SE 1 does offer parking.
Does 755 SE 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 755 SE 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 SE 1 have a pool?
Yes, 755 SE 1 has a pool.
Does 755 SE 1 have accessible units?
No, 755 SE 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 755 SE 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 755 SE 1 has units with dishwashers.
