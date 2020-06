Amenities

716 Southwest 1st Lane Apt #1L, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 610222H18 CORNER 3/2.5 TOWNHOUSE. GRANITE COUNTERS, IMPACT WINDOWS, NEW APPLIANCES, FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER, 18' TILE ON 1SST FL, 1 CAR GARAGE PLUS ADDITIONAL PARKING, CENTRAL LOCATION OFF OF 95 AND CLOSE TO L OTS OF RESTAURANTS. COMMUNITY FEATURES THE BEST IN MODERN AMENITIES. LONG TERM TENANTS WELCOME. ONLY WELL QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL BE CONSIDERED, 1ST, LAST & SECURITY REQUIRED. PETS PERMITTED ON CASE BY CASE BASIS, ADDITIONAL FEES/DEPOSITS WILL APPLY. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3580399 ]