Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Location, location! This remodeled duplex is nestled in the desirable beach community of Hillsboro Shores.Tile floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Washer and dryer in the unit for your convenience. Relax at the pool. Enjoy the private beach access, the Hillsboro Inlet Park with Picnic area and fishing pier. Pets are welcome with deposit. Rent includes water/sewer/trash/lawn+pool service. This is an ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY!