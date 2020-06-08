All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:11 PM

3252 NE 13th St

3252 Northeast 13th Street · (954) 224-1413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3252 Northeast 13th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Furnished rental available until Dec 31st minimum credit of 700. One block from the beach, one block from the water taxi, and walk to the brand new Pompano fishing pier and restaurants. Cozy 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo very well kept in very quiet boutique building. Condo has been completely painted, brand new central A/C, new fridge, all impact windows, and 2 parking spots. Fully furnished just bring your tooth brush and suitcase. Must be rented for longer than 90 days, asking for first, last and security, 700 minimum credit per association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3252 NE 13th St have any available units?
3252 NE 13th St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3252 NE 13th St have?
Some of 3252 NE 13th St's amenities include parking, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3252 NE 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
3252 NE 13th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3252 NE 13th St pet-friendly?
No, 3252 NE 13th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 3252 NE 13th St offer parking?
Yes, 3252 NE 13th St does offer parking.
Does 3252 NE 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3252 NE 13th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3252 NE 13th St have a pool?
Yes, 3252 NE 13th St has a pool.
Does 3252 NE 13th St have accessible units?
No, 3252 NE 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3252 NE 13th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3252 NE 13th St does not have units with dishwashers.
