3252 NE 13th St

Furnished rental available until Dec 31st minimum credit of 700. One block from the beach, one block from the water taxi, and walk to the brand new Pompano fishing pier and restaurants. Cozy 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo very well kept in very quiet boutique building. Condo has been completely painted, brand new central A/C, new fridge, all impact windows, and 2 parking spots. Fully furnished just bring your tooth brush and suitcase. Must be rented for longer than 90 days, asking for first, last and security, 700 minimum credit per association.