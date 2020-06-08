201 N Ocean Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bike storage yoga

Not just a 2 bedroom condominium. A Lifestyle, across from the street from the sand of Pompano Beach, the New Pier, Fishing Village, New restaurants, shopping, yoga on the beach, exercise areas, and children's play areas! The building has Beautiful Pool and Sundeck, Fitness Center, Bicycle Storage, extra storage room. This Beachside Condo has generous closet space, plenty of living area lots of windows (Impact windows), and a laundry facility on every floor. Covered Parking! Available. No copyright infringement intended. Owner MOTIVATED! Bring an offer!