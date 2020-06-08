All apartments in Pompano Beach
201 N Ocean Blvd.
201 N Ocean Blvd

201 North Ocean Boulevard · (954) 568-9698 ext. 117
Location

201 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 811 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
yoga
Not just a 2 bedroom condominium. A Lifestyle, across from the street from the sand of Pompano Beach, the New Pier, Fishing Village, New restaurants, shopping, yoga on the beach, exercise areas, and children's play areas! The building has Beautiful Pool and Sundeck, Fitness Center, Bicycle Storage, extra storage room. This Beachside Condo has generous closet space, plenty of living area lots of windows (Impact windows), and a laundry facility on every floor. Covered Parking! Available. No copyright infringement intended. Owner MOTIVATED! Bring an offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 201 N Ocean Blvd have any available units?
201 N Ocean Blvd has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 N Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 201 N Ocean Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 N Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
201 N Ocean Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 N Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 201 N Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 201 N Ocean Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 201 N Ocean Blvd does offer parking.
Does 201 N Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 N Ocean Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 N Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 201 N Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 201 N Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 201 N Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 201 N Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 N Ocean Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

