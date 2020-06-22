All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

130 E Cypress Club Dr

130 Cypress Club Dr · No Longer Available
Location

130 Cypress Club Dr, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Garden Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
sauna
“Prime Location: Charming, naturally well-lit 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Pompano Beach best waterfront neighborhood. Close to food, shops and nightlife, and walking distance to the Intracoastal, Publix, post office, dry-cleaners, farm-stand, Tuesday Mornings, Dollar Tree, Walmart, Ross, Marshall's, Public Parks, and is right across the street from Cypress Nook Restaurant.. Some of the Amenities include an outdoor BBQ kitchen, heated pool overlooking a wide canal, lounge room with flat screen TV, fitness center, bathrooms, sauna, billiard room with Dock space available. Has a Great Balcony for entertaining, and title flooring throughout. Also, 1 pet up to 15 lbs is welcome (association rules) with additional pet deposit of $250.00” ****Can Be Rented Unfurnished****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 E Cypress Club Dr have any available units?
130 E Cypress Club Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pompano Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 E Cypress Club Dr have?
Some of 130 E Cypress Club Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 E Cypress Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
130 E Cypress Club Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 E Cypress Club Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 E Cypress Club Dr is pet friendly.
Does 130 E Cypress Club Dr offer parking?
No, 130 E Cypress Club Dr does not offer parking.
Does 130 E Cypress Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 E Cypress Club Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 E Cypress Club Dr have a pool?
Yes, 130 E Cypress Club Dr has a pool.
Does 130 E Cypress Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 130 E Cypress Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 130 E Cypress Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 E Cypress Club Dr has units with dishwashers.
