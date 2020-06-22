130 E Cypress Club Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill sauna

“Prime Location: Charming, naturally well-lit 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Pompano Beach best waterfront neighborhood. Close to food, shops and nightlife, and walking distance to the Intracoastal, Publix, post office, dry-cleaners, farm-stand, Tuesday Mornings, Dollar Tree, Walmart, Ross, Marshall's, Public Parks, and is right across the street from Cypress Nook Restaurant.. Some of the Amenities include an outdoor BBQ kitchen, heated pool overlooking a wide canal, lounge room with flat screen TV, fitness center, bathrooms, sauna, billiard room with Dock space available. Has a Great Balcony for entertaining, and title flooring throughout. Also, 1 pet up to 15 lbs is welcome (association rules) with additional pet deposit of $250.00” ****Can Be Rented Unfurnished****