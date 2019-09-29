All apartments in Poinciana
752 Lake Marion Golf Resort

752 Lake Marion Golf Resort · No Longer Available
Location

752 Lake Marion Golf Resort, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
pet friendly
3 bed town home - great location & well maintained - Property Id: 150961

Cosy town home with great amenities. Located in the beautiful & well maintained Lake Marion Golf resort.

Small dogs and cats are allowed subject to non-refundable pet deposit.

Tenant application required BEFORE viewing due to high number of applications.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150961p
Property Id 150961

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5117028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Lake Marion Golf Resort have any available units?
752 Lake Marion Golf Resort doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 752 Lake Marion Golf Resort have?
Some of 752 Lake Marion Golf Resort's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 Lake Marion Golf Resort currently offering any rent specials?
752 Lake Marion Golf Resort is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Lake Marion Golf Resort pet-friendly?
Yes, 752 Lake Marion Golf Resort is pet friendly.
Does 752 Lake Marion Golf Resort offer parking?
No, 752 Lake Marion Golf Resort does not offer parking.
Does 752 Lake Marion Golf Resort have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 752 Lake Marion Golf Resort offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Lake Marion Golf Resort have a pool?
No, 752 Lake Marion Golf Resort does not have a pool.
Does 752 Lake Marion Golf Resort have accessible units?
No, 752 Lake Marion Golf Resort does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Lake Marion Golf Resort have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 752 Lake Marion Golf Resort has units with dishwashers.
Does 752 Lake Marion Golf Resort have units with air conditioning?
No, 752 Lake Marion Golf Resort does not have units with air conditioning.
