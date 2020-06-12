/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:31 PM
109 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Poinciana, FL
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
361 Port Pleasant Dr
361 Port Pleasant Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
812 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Villa in Lake Marion Golf Community for RENT! - * 2 bedroom 2 bath, 812 sq. ft.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
718 Bobcat Ct.
718 Bobcat Court, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
996 sqft
Duplex in Poinciana, Polk County - Great 996 sq ft., 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms remodeled duplex. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Open floor plan with all kitchen appliances and stackable washer & dryer.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:46pm
1 Unit Available
627 Bittern Court
627 Bittern Court, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1113 sqft
Unfurnished, 1113 sf, two bedroom two bath duplex with covered porch. Kitchen appliances provided, dining room and large living room all tiled, carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint and utility room. Lawn maintenance is included in rent.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
322 Sherborne Lane
322 Sherborne Ln, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
966 sqft
Available NOW. This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom duplex is located in Kissimmee. Lawn service is not included, and it will be added for additional $25.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
352 COCOA COURT
352 Cocoa Court, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
918 sqft
For Rent 2 Bedroom 2 Bath freshly painted unit with tiled floors, large closets, rear screen enclosure, and fenced yard. Washing machine but no dryer. Unit has wooded area in rear
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1
603 Lake Marion Gulf Resort Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
784 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a clean, move in ready 2/2 in Lake Marion Golf Resort! New A/C and most appliances are new. New carpet in both bedrooms. This condo is tucked back in a gorgeous Resort-like community.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1591 Cumin Dr
1591 Cumin Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Tuscany Preserve- This home is located in a gated community in Poinciana. This unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a porch. The community offers a community pool and basketball court. HOA approval and fee of $75.00 per adult needed before move in.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1593 Cumin Dr
1593 Cumin Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Tuscany Preserve- This home is located in a gated community in Poinciana. This unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a porch. The community offers a community pool and basketball court. HOA approval and fee of $75.00 per adult needed before move in.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1597 Cumin Dr
1597 Cumin Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Tuscany Preserve- This home is located in a gated community in Poinciana. This unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a porch. Owner will be furnishing a stackable W/D unit for the home before move-in.
Results within 5 miles of Poinciana
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Town Center
18 Units Available
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1039 sqft
A resort-like community just 20 minutes from Walt Disney World and near I-4. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, plush carpeting updated utilities and granite countertops. Stunning pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
38 Units Available
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1067 sqft
Between I-4 and Central Florida GreeneWay, next to US 192. Close to Disney World, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Regal Oaks Resort. Pet-friendly apartments with paw spa, zen garden, recycling pickup at your door, in-unit laundry, tropical swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
$
43 Units Available
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1241 sqft
Located just minutes from major theme parks and attractions, this development offers an indoor basketball court, 24-hour fitness studio, 1- to 3-bedroom layouts, stainless steel appliance packages and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
Celebration
60 Units Available
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1163 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Happy Trails
81 Units Available
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1195 sqft
Located minutes away from Florida's upscale resorts and popular attractions, our community offers a world of fun at your front door.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Championsgate Village
9 Units Available
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
983 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
$
Celebration
35 Units Available
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1065 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
288 Units Available
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1144 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sentosa Reunion in Kissimmee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Celebration
24 Units Available
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1423 Stickley Avenue Unit B
1423 Stickley Avenue, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1050 sqft
1423B Stickley - RARE!!! 2 Bed Garage Apt., preserve view. Water & electric included!! 1 private parking spot. New paint. By appointment. 24 hr notice. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5136776)
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1671 School Street
1671 School Street, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 bath, newly renovated in Intercession - 2 bedroom on a spacious corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Recently renovated with new hardwood floors, paint, electrical, water heater and cordless blinds. Just 20 minutes from Disney.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
223 Maple St. W
223 W Maple St, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
2 bedroom duplex available for Rent - 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with tile throughout entire home.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
2650 Holiday Trail
2650 Holiday Trl, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
500 sqft
Located in Tropical Palms Resort - 5 min to Walt Disney World and right next to Old Town attraction area and Fun Spot theme park.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE
1400 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1345 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with a detached One Car garage and storage room in Artisan Park of Celebration. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen with corian counters. Large family and dining combo and split bedrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
611 CAMPUS STREET
611 Campus Street, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
990 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION AT TOWN CENTER. COZY 2BR, 2BA CONDO ON 1ST FLOOR. ENJOY 1 BLOCK WALK TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPS & CELEBRATION EVENTS.
Similar Pages
Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPoinciana 3 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with BalconyPoinciana Apartments with Garage
Poinciana Apartments with GymPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPoinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL