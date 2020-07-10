205 Apartments for rent in Poinciana, FL with parking
Gulf America Corportation developed and planned Poinciana, Florida back in the 1960s with the intent of attracting retirees; but be at east, Poinciana has something to entice all ages.
Not a town or a city, Poinciana can be described as a settlement that is not satisfied to be part of just one county. Instead, it spans more than 35 square miles, has over 64,000 residents, and cheats by being a part of both Osceola County and Polk County. If you include the adjoining areas that make up the Greater Poinciana area, the population rises to over 80,000 people. This might not impress those of you used to bright lights and big cities, but considering that the population was around 8,000 before, this influx of residents is jaw-dropping. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Poinciana apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.