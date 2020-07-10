Apartment List
205 Apartments for rent in Poinciana, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Poinciana apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 9

1915 Manatee Lane, Poinciana, FL
1 Unit Available
1915 Manatee Ct
1915 Manatee Lane, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2006 sqft
Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home that is over 2,000 sq ft!

1 of 15

564 Bar Drive, Poinciana, FL
1 Unit Available
564 Bar Drive
564 Bar Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1734 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 20

415 Bay Leaf Drive, Poinciana, FL
1 Unit Available
415 Bay leaf Drive
415 Bay Leaf Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1837 sqft
Beautiful 1837 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage home. Open/split floor plan with tray ceilings in master suite, bathroom with double sinks, shower and garden tub.

1 of 26

1726 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
1 Unit Available
1726 Coriander Dr.
1726 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1442 sqft
Beautiful 3/3 located in the GATED community of Tuscany Preserve! Fresh paint and no carpet! - Furnished optional - $1450 unfurnished, $1550 furnished. Tuscany Preserve is a resort-style, private, gated, community in Southwest Poinciana.

1 of 2

482 Danube Drive, Poinciana, FL
1 Unit Available
482 Danube Drive
482 Danube Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1232 sqft
Single Family Home in Village 7 Poinciana - Unfurnished 1 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Ceramic tile through out, all white appliances in kitchen, wood cabinets, eat in kitchen, ceiling fans.

1 of 21

424 Danube Way, Poinciana, FL
1 Unit Available
424 Danube Way
424 Danube Way, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1211 sqft
Single Family Home in Village 7 Poinciana - Unfurnished, single family home for lease in Village 7 Poinciana! Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage with over 1211 sq ft.

1 of 20

933 Centaury Dr, Poinciana, FL
1 Unit Available
933 Centaury Drive
933 Centaury Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2166 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! - Beautiful Two Story fully furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! This property features a huge living room space and a spacious open concept kitchen.

1 of 15

541 Albatross Drive, Poinciana, FL
1 Unit Available
541 Albatross Drive
541 Albatross Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 19

252 Gladiola Ct, Poinciana, FL
1 Unit Available
252 GLADIOLA COURT
252 Gladiola Ct, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
Brand NEW open floor plan home offers laminate and tile throughout, eat in kitchen over looking the open living room.

1 of 5

421 Eagle Drive, Poinciana, FL
1 Unit Available
421 EAGLE DRIVE
421 Eagle Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1749 sqft
Beautiful home in great neighborhood close to schools shopping and more , call today for showing

1 of 9

667 Basingstoke Court, Poinciana, FL
1 Unit Available
667 BASINGSTOKE COURT
667 Basingstoke Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1290 sqft
You are not going to want to pass up the chance to live in a beautiful home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana. This home has a great split floor plan with tile floors in all rooms, except two of the bedrooms.

1 of 8

636 Deauville Court, Poinciana, FL
1 Unit Available
636 DEAUVILLE COURT
636 Deauville Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1768 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in great neighborhood , close to school , shopping restaurant and more , call today for showing

1 of 28

750 San Raphael Street, Poinciana, FL
1 Unit Available
Solivita
750 San Raphael St
750 San Raphael Street, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2572 sqft
55+ GATED COMMUNITY! Move in ready single story home in a secure gated community with all the best amenities! Get to know the neighborhood at the community fitness center, pool, or sports courts along with easy access to the golf course guaranteeing

1 of 1

1113 Perpignan Court, Poinciana, FL
1 Unit Available
1113 Perpignan Ct.
1113 Perpignan Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1770 sqft
Beautiful, spacious home, with high ceilings, ceramic tiles through out, formal dining room, Living room plus family room, split bedrooms, dual sink in master bath, separate laundry room, large kitchen, fenced in yard, shed included.

1 of 9

918 Halifax Drive, Poinciana, FL
1 Unit Available
918 Halifax Dr
918 Halifax Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1029 sqft
34758 Neighborhood one just minutes off the new connector road to Champions Gate I 4 3 bedrooms 2 baths with screened in lanai and very nicely finished with tiles floors, stainless appliances upgraded bathrooms and surfaces all with a fenced in back

1 of 10

913 Van Loon Court, Poinciana, FL
1 Unit Available
913 VAN LOON COURT
913 Van Loon Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2434 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 full-bathroom sitting on over a half an acre lot, large family home in the heart of Poinciana, with tile throughout the entire house, ceiling fans in every room, the Kitchen includes Granite counter tops, upgraded Stainless

1 of 9

435 Magpie Court, Poinciana, FL
1 Unit Available
435 MAGPIE COURT
435 Magpie Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1413 sqft
Don't let this dream escape you! Come see this fantastic three bedroom, two bath home on the Polk County side of Poinciana. All tile floor with an open floor plan. This home has a large breakfast bar that separates the kitchen from the family room.

1 of 20

117 Talavera Lane, Poinciana, FL
1 Unit Available
117 TALAVERA LANE
117 Talavera Lane, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
50% off first months rent! Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 of 11

346 Montgomery Court, Poinciana, FL
1 Unit Available
346 MONTGOMERY COURT
346 Montgomery Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2162 sqft
Don't wait on this one. Come see this two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Tons of space in this home with a phenomenal location. Enjoy the formal living and dining rooms as well as the wide open kitchen that opens to a den.

1 of 19

1117 Cambourne Drive, Poinciana, FL
1 Unit Available
1117 CAMBOURNE DRIVE
1117 Cambourne Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2168 sqft
This home has nice grey tone paint color and abundance of natural light. The first floor has premium upgrade planking. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

1307 Banbridge Dr, Poinciana, FL
1 Unit Available
1307 BANBRIDGE DRIVE
1307 Banbridge Dr, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 of 3

320 Shad Way, Poinciana, FL
1 Unit Available
320 SHAD WAY
320 Shad Way, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1249 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath with all wood-look tile for easy cleaning! Granite counters and tiled backsplash. All stainless steel appliances as well. Entertain in the backyard with large screened enclosed porch and private yard overlooking wooded area.

1 of 12

1715 Shad Lane, Poinciana, FL
1 Unit Available
1715 SHAD LANE
1715 Shad Lane, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1441 sqft
This beautiful home has everything you need and more! This open and spacious floor plan offers tile, carpet and wood laminate flooring throughout, with many unique designer features such as crown molding, custom painted and much more! Kitchen

1 of 13

403 Danube Drive, Poinciana, FL
1 Unit Available
403 Danube Drive
403 Danube Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2146 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
City Guide for Poinciana, FL

Gulf America Corportation developed and planned Poinciana, Florida back in the 1960s with the intent of attracting retirees; but be at east, Poinciana has something to entice all ages.

Not a town or a city, Poinciana can be described as a settlement that is not satisfied to be part of just one county. Instead, it spans more than 35 square miles, has over 64,000 residents, and cheats by being a part of both Osceola County and Polk County. If you include the adjoining areas that make up the Greater Poinciana area, the population rises to over 80,000 people. This might not impress those of you used to bright lights and big cities, but considering that the population was around 8,000 before, this influx of residents is jaw-dropping. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Poinciana, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Poinciana apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

