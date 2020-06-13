/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:37 PM
100 Furnished Apartments for rent in Poinciana, FL
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
933 Centaury Drive
933 Centaury Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2166 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! - Beautiful Two Story furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! This property features a huge living room space and a spacious open concept kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2173 Mystic Ring Loop
2173 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1245 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Town Home located in desirable Lake Marion Golf Resort. Luxury living at its finest in this gated community with tons of amenities. Property comes fully furnished and equipped.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP
2140 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1245 sqft
3/2 completely tiled unit, located in the gated community of Lake Marion Resort. The duplez offers an open floor plan and is partially furnished. The kitchen has a large pantry and over looks the living room.
Results within 5 miles of Poinciana
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
341 Pendant Court
341 Pendant Court, Osceola County, FL
8 Bedrooms
$4,250
3412 sqft
Beautiful, Fully-Furnished, Pool Home in the Reunion West Community located in Kissimmee! - This spacious, fully-furnished 8 bedroom, 7 bathroom, 3,412 square foot pool home is located in the Reunion West Community in the heart of Kissimmee.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
332 Birch Way
332 Birch Way, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
974 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo located in Grenelefe Golf Community - 1 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished first floor condo on the Grenelefe golf course. Nice open concept with a sizable breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1603 Lima Ave
1603 Lime St, Campbell, FL
9 Bedrooms
$3,999
5214 sqft
1603 Lima Ave Available 06/15/20 Windsor at Westsides -Fully Furnished - Relax in your resort style vacation home in Windsor at Westsides Mediterranean-themed community and enjoy resort-style amenities such as outside fireplace, resort-style pool,
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Watersong
1 Unit Available
144 Yellow Snapdragon D
144 Yellow Snapdragon Drive, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,735
2667 sqft
Villa Jippart is a European furnished rental villa. Price includes everyting. Located in Davenport , Watersong Resort. It has a extended pooldeck and jacuzzi.2 Master bedrooms, 3 car garage,fully equiped kitchen etc. Near golfcourses , 10 min.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1565 Resolute St
1565 Resolute Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1875 sqft
Gorgeous spacious 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home located on the park in Spring park loop. Walk to the lake or the community club house with fitness and community pool. Near downtown celebration and High School. Large 2 car garage.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Reunion
1 Unit Available
872 Assembly Ct
872 Assembly Court, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1862 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhouse for rent in Reunion, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, ideally located closet to shopping centers, Championsgate and more. This unit is move in ready, Washer and Dryer are included.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1
109 Pompano Beach Drive, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Available 7/2/2020, fully furnished 3 bedrooms property in gorgeous resort. HOA approval is required. This beautiful property comes complete with a fully equipped kitchen, Free WiFi, Central AC, with Cable TV's in every room.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1009 JEATER BEND DRIVE
1009 Jeater Bend Drive, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,221
1646 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom single family home is East Village of Celebration. Large back yard that backs up to the conservation for ample privacy.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
341 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD
341 Celebration Boulevard, Celebration, FL
Studio
$995
540 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO GARAGE APARTMENT LOCATED IN NORTH VILLAGE. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWLY RENOVATED BATHROOM. GOLF COURSE VIEW. RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC, AND INTERNET. STREET PARKING.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Providence
1 Unit Available
2653 ROSEMONT CIRCLE
2653 Rosemont Circle, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2333 sqft
Beautiful home for rent minutes away from the theme parks! Don't miss the opportunity to live in this newer, 5 bedroom, 4.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
1 Unit Available
1146 S Beach Cir
1146 South Beach Circle, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1468 sqft
Property is not available for showings until 6/4/20 Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED Townhouse.
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
330 MUIRFIELD LOOP
330 Muirfield Loop, Four Corners, FL
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
5148 sqft
This custom estate home is being leased fully furnished. The lease fee will include basic cable and internet. The owner has a Gold Reunion Membership which will allow the tenant access to the tennis, fitness center, waterpark, and golf.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5545 MISTY OAK CIRCLE
5545 Misty Oak Circle, Polk County, FL
7 Bedrooms
$2,800
3187 sqft
Great Opportunity!! Brand new, beautiful Seashore Pulte model resort vacation pool home for immediate rental. 7 large bedrooms and 5.5 baths BIG 2 car garage.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1249 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD
1249 Royal St George Blvd, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2156 sqft
Beautiful, brand new, fully-furnished, "Smart" Townhome (Vistas at Champions Gate). This 4 BED/3 BATH with 2 Car Garage will not last. Located in ChampionsGate, this gated community has amenities, activities, and events to entertain the whole family.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5014 LAGUNA BAY CIRCLE
5014 Laguna Bay Circle, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1066 sqft
Welcome home! BEAUTIFUL 3 BED - 2 BATH FULLY FURNISHED CONDO that comes completely turn key with all living needs! Looking for a 6-12 months lease...
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Reunion
1 Unit Available
7660 WHISPER WAY
7660 Whisper Way, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1630 sqft
Fully furnished, 3-bedroom 3 full bath condo. Community offers 24Hours security and several dining experiences. Only 2 exits away from Walt Disney World and great proximity to all major Theme Parks.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Reunion
1 Unit Available
7593 GATHERING DRIVE
7593 Gathering Drive, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1430 sqft
Amazing fully furnished, 2-bedroom 2 full bath condo, Granite kitchen counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Offers breathtaking view overlooking 3 World Class Champion Golf Courses from Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Oakmont
1 Unit Available
4574 Terrasonesta Dr
4574 Terrasonesta Drive, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2265 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED! GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS WONDERFUL 5 bed, 5 bathroom TOWNHOUSE, at SOLTERRA RESORT, ( available unfurnished as well ). Each room in the home is tastefully decorated and furnished.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
501 MIRASOL CIRCLE
501 Mirasol Circle, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1471 sqft
Just bring your suitcases! This fully furnished condo is located on the first floor in the main building of Mirasol, Celebration. Mirasol is a beautifully designed community in the heart of Celebration with exceptional amenities.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2705 COUPE STREET
2705 Coupe Street, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1488 sqft
**NOT AIRBNB ALLOWED** This beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath "FULLY FURNISHED" townhome is located in the pristine Regal Oaks Resort community located just behind Old Town theme park and minutes from Disney, shopping, restaurants & more.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1105 GETTYSBURG COURT
1105 Gettysburg Court, Kissimmee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1950 sqft
Beautiful home located in a cul-de-sac! It has everything you could ask for! This 1950 sqft home features four bedrooms, two bath, two car garage, an open floor plan with beautiful views to its private pool and the lake.
